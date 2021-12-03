Bitcoin or Ethereum against inflation? Saylor: don’t sell crypto

The market for crypto it is worth around 2 trillion dollars overall, although it has been correcting in the last few weeks. The performance this year has been very different for one or the other token. But it is clear that Ethereum have done far better than Bitcoin, undermining its primacy on this important market. It marks an increase (in US dollars) of over 525% against an exciting + 95%. This means that currently Bitcoin continues to dominate with a capitalization that fluctuates between 1,050 and 1,100 billion dollars, but Ethereum is no longer chasing it, being worth a total of 550 billion.

In recent days, it is news that MicroStrategy has added 7,002 Bitcoins to its portfolio, now holding 121,044. Its CEO, Michael Saylor, is one of the strongest advocates of cryptocurrencies, believing that they are one store of value. Just in these days, he invited to keep Bitcoins in the wallet, because they would be an effective defense against inflation. If anything, he explained, the asset is not so good “to pay for a coffee”.

Research conducted by the Universities of Sydney and Macquarie found that Ethereum would be launched to replace Bitcoin as the best defensive asset against inflation. In this regard, the study highlights that the real leap in quality would come with the next update to ETH 2.0. This started last September and consists of three steps, the second of which is expected in the first months of 2022. It should make the token faster in carrying out transactions, also improving its efficiency and network scalability. With the completion of the update, the researchers explain, Ethereum would become a deflationary crypto.

Even for Crypto Smart, tokens are a store of value

It will be a coincidence, but the folding of the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum was evident with the news of the diffusion of a new variant of Covid, called Omicron.

In theory, the specter of new contagion restrictions would cool consumer prices and thus slow down the pace of inflation. In fact, we don’t know if that would really be the case. In any case, this would confirm that cryptocurrencies are perceived by a large slice of the market as a defensive asset of purchasing power.

And in recent months, the collapse of the Turkish lira and the consequent explosion of inflation in Turkey are supporting transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto, according to data from Chainanalysis. In short, these assets would be valuable in their quality of store of value. An opinion shared and carried forward in Italy by the founders of Crypto Smart (www.cryptosmart.it), an Italian exchange platform with tax office in our country. Alessandro Ronchi has repeatedly explained to us, as has his partners, that central banks in recent years have been inflating the economy with increasing issues of fiat currencies. These are progressively losing value, at the same time inducing the formation of various financial bubbles.

Furthermore, we must not forget that Bitcoin was born in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008, when central banks took the field to revive their economies from the collapse suffered with unconventional measures, which had the effect of injecting enormous liquidity into the markets. and to worsen the quality of assets on their balance sheets. In essence, the very origin of the crypto world would be linked to the need to offer the world an alternative to coin printing and the inflation caused by them, is the Crypto Smart line.