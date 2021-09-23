Bitcoin.org Goes Offline After A Cyber ​​Attack By Scammers From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin.org goes offline after a cyber attack by scammers

.org, one of the first Bitcoin (BTC) websites, was hacked by scammers and is still offline at the time of writing. Cobra, the anonymous custodian of Bitcoin.org, announced on September 23 that Bitcoin.org had been compromised, and the hackers managed to introduce a fraudulent warning on the site.

“It appears that Bitcoin.org has been hacked and the entire site replaced by a scam promising free Bitcoins. Don’t send funds to that address, ”Bitcoin developer Matt Corallo reported on Twitter.

Following a request from Corallo, Namecheap has temporarily disabled the website. According to Cobra, Bitcoin.org “may be offline for a few days.”

