Bitcoin.org goes offline after a cyber attack by scammers

Bitcoin.org, one of the first websites dedicated to Bitcoin (BTC), has been hacked by scammers and is still offline at the time of writing. Cobra, the anonymous keeper of Bitcoin.org, announced on September 23 that Bitcoin.org had been compromised, and the hackers managed to introduce a fraudulent warning on the site.

“It appears that Bitcoin.org has been hacked and the entire site replaced by a scam promising free Bitcoins.. Do not send funds to that address,” has reported on Twitter Matt Corallo, developer of Bitcoin.

Following a request from Corallo, Namecheap has temporarily disabled the website. According to Cobra, Bitcoin.org “it may be offline for a few days.“

Before Bitcoin.org went offline, users reported that the site was showing a classic fraudulent giveaway ad, and it appears that the scammers managed to raise about $ 17,000:

“Bitcoin.org has been hacked. Visiting the website shows the classic ‘double your money’ scam. The scammers received about $ 17,000. “

After taking the website down, Cobra suggested that the hackers may have exploited a flaw in the DNS, indicating that Bitcoin.org’s Cloudflare accounts and servers were not compromised.

“Bitcoin.org has never been hacked. We move to Cloudflare and two months later we are hacked. Can you tell us where you were driving my traffic? Because my server received no traffic during the hack. @Cloudflare @eastdakota. “

The recent cyber attack follows a DDoS attack on Bitcoin.org in early July, along with a ransom note for an unknown amount of Bitcoin. The attack comes a week after a court in the UK ordered the site to remove the Bitcoin white paper, ruling in favor of self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin SV (BSV) supporter Craig Wright.

Bitcoin.org was the subject of numerous controversies after Nakamoto disappeared from the Bitcoin community in late 2011, leaving the code to the Bitcoin developers. Since then, the website has changed hands several times, and in late 2013 Cobra was announced as the co-owner of Bitcoin.org.

In May 2020, Bitcoin.com owner and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) supporter Roger Ver expressed interest in purchasing the Bitcoin.org website. Some members of the crypto community have accused Ver of creating uncertainty by promoting Bitcoin Cash as the “real” Bitcoin. A month later, Will Binns, one of the Bitcoin.org supervisors, claimed he had lost access to the site, reporting a potential breach.

Bitcoin.org is a historic website, whose domain name was registered in August 2008, a few months before anonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block of Bitcoin, in January 2009. The site, which offers educational resources on the main cryptocurrency, it is known for hosting Bitcoin Core, the software used to connect to the Bitcoin network and run a node.