Bitcoin: other than novax, the nocoins are much more aggressive and threaten riots

If the country of El Salvador wanted to become the center of the media world, it is succeeding.

This very poor country which is never talked about all of a sudden has become a clan, a sensational social and economic experiment. And it is no coincidence that all the world’s cryptocurrency experts and many economists are keeping an eye on it as a case study to be thoroughly examined. The President of El Salvador made Bitcoin a fiat currency and this made El Salvador the first country in the world to legally accept cryptocurrencies. This has generated transient imbalances in the value of Bitcoin. But above all it has generated lively contrasts in the country. Some are enthusiastic, but anti-Bitcoin protest groups have arisen that see this move as a risk to the country’s economy but also a willingness of the government to easily launder illicit money. There was no lack of arrests, clashes and various scuffles.

Too many doubts and conflicts

In short, Bitcoin is becoming something very concrete whether we like it or not. Popular Resistance and Rebellion Block (BRRP), this is the name of one of the most aggressive groups. Their criticisms of the government are harsh. For them, cryptocurrencies are just an illicit business opportunity for a corrupt elite and will harm citizens.

Things are getting pretty hot indeed. Mario Gómez, a computer scientist who became one of the symbol men of this anti-government protest was arrested and then released. The no coins groups accused the government of carrying out an intimidation action.

The Salvadoran government’s move was strongly opposed by international institutions che fear of further destabilization of the country’s already precarious economy.