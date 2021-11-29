Bitcoin outperformed PayPal in transaction volumes

Bitcoin surpassed PayPal in transaction volumes per quarter in 2021. The decentralized peer-to-peer network has elaborated a total of $ 489 billion, against the $ 302 billion processed by Paypal instead.

Bitcoin outperformed PayPal in volume

According to data from Blockdata, the P2P network of Bitcoin processed 62% more dollar value than PayPal this year. In particular, the Bitcoin network processed an estimated average of $ 489 billion per quarter in 2021.

In reverse, PayPal processed an average of $ 302 billion per quarter in 2021.

Not only that, to see the general picture with the major global payment networks used, the Mastercard network processed $ 1.8 trillion per quarter, or 260% plus, and the network Visa processed an average of $ 3.2 trillion per quarter, or 540% more.

As is now known, unlike other financial networks, maintained by a company from a handful of locations, Bitcoin, on the other hand, is a decentralized network, maintained by single nodes, managed by people and companies around the world who want to validate their transactions and strengthen the network.

In this regard, the report leaves a comment on BTC as follows:

“It’s impressive how Bitcoin, as a 12-year decentralized network, is 27% of the way in terms of a metric (processed volume) compared to Mastercard, a company founded in 1966. Especially when you take into account that it’s a movement. decentralized. “

Bitcoin could even surpass Mastercard and Visa

Once the Bitcoin network has overtaken PayPal, the question arises: is it possible that it will also be able to surpass the giants of the moment of Mastercard and Visa? Apparently, it seems so, even if it will take the right amount of time.

Specifically, the report explains that there are three factors that could grow the Bitcoin network to the levels of Mastercard and Visa:

The number of transactions increases.

The average amount of bitcoin sent per transaction increases.

The price of bitcoin rises.

The first option is difficult due to the technical limitations of the system. The second and third options in combination are the simplest.

The report also points out how Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer is used differently than PayPal, Mastercard and Visa.

In this regard, he states:

“Of course the Bitcoin network processes more than just payments, people use it to transfer funds to and from services, or even between their wallets. The point is not to say that Bitcoin can overtake Mastercard and Visa as payment platforms, but to watch how it is transferring a volume equal to that of some famous names in finance. Bitcoin is also a fundamentally different network from Mastercard and Visa. It is more of a “saving technology” than a “spending technology (more than you have)”. Of course, they cater to different use cases and audiences. “

The increase in interest from institutional investors

While BTC’s price struggles to stay above the $ 57,000 mark, after hovering between $ 53,000 and $ 59,000 in the past week, institutional investors continue to to express the their interest in the crypto queen.

And in fact, this new increase in interest is probably due to new financial products issued on traditional markets to allow you to take a position on the price of Bitcoin, even without owning it.

The most used tool is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which is in the process of being converted into an ETF on the New York Stock Exchange. Not only that, even the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is the first Bitcoin ETF ever approved on the US market.

The great success of these two instruments and more, leads to understanding how institutional investors are increasingly having an active and involved stake in BTC.