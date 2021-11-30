Bitcoin outperforms PayPal on the value transferred and points to Mastercard

A November 25 report from the Blockdata market intelligence platform, points out that the bitcoin network processed approximately $ 489 billion per quarter in 2021, which is more than PayPal’s $ 302 billion. After only 12 years of existence, bitcoin processes about 27% of Mastercard’s nearly $ 2 trillion per quarter and 15% of Visa’s more than $ 3 trillion.

Three factors could see the bitcoin network rise to the level of the two credit card giants in terms of total volume processed: the total number of transactions, the average amount of bitcoin sent per transaction, and the rise in the price of bitcoin. The first factor, the total number of transactions, is the most variable. Theoretically, “if bitcoin were to increase its transferred value per transaction today by ~ 260%, it would be processing a volume equivalent to Mastercard on a daily basis.”

Credit: Pixabay

However, the report failed to find current data indicating the average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction is recovering. The trend may change in the future, but an increase in the price to $ 245,000 at the current volume would bring bitcoin to match Mastercard. This price action is potentially more likely than an increase in volume, according to some analysts.

Blockdata eventually claims that the price of bitcoin is unlikely to rise to a level that matches Mastercard. When considering the average annual price of bitcoin, it may take as far as 2060 for this to happen. On the other hand, “taking the current growth rate in 2021 as a metric, it could happen as early as 2026”. The report noted that, although relatively young, the decentralized bitcoin network has managed to achieve high volumes compared to the two centralized credit card giants. “It’s impressive how bitcoin, as a decentralized network, is already worth 27% of the volume of value transferred by Mastercard, a company founded in 1966, in just 12 years.”