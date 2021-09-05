Bitcoin over 50 thousand dollars with the push of PayPal

It is already the second time that in 2021 the bitcoin overcomes the technical and psychological resistance of 50 thousand dollars. The first time, remembers Vito Lops for Il Sole24Ore, happened on February 17th, after months of ascent. Responsible for the rally, again this time, is a concerning announcement PayPal.

Last fall, the online payments giant announced the possibility for Americans to be able to buy bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies directly from their app. The news of these last hours is that the same service will soon be also applicable to UK users. The positive news is accompanied by a mix of other auspicious news relating to the cryptosphere, which has again exceeded 2 trillion dollars in capitalization.

But experts warn those who operate in the cryptosphere to always remain alert because – reports the economic newspaper – it is “easy to get caught in the fear of missing something, since the sector tends to move with parabolic jerks that fuel the volativity and emotionality of investors. “.