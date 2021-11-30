Bitcoin overcomes Omicron’s Black Friday shock. Investors are optimistic

Cryptocurrency investors are optimistic that Bitcoin’s price will resume its parabolic run despite the general uncertainties the market is currently experiencing.

It’s a positive start to the week for the cryptocurrency market marked by a bullish reversal Bitcoin prices. The rapid decline of the past few days cannot be seen as behind us yet, but investors are optimistic about the future of the first cryptocurrency.



Last Friday there was a very pervasive sell-off in the markets, including those of digital currencies following the precautions of investors of the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant – Omicron. A variant believed to be more deadly than the other strains that are defeated by current vaccines from various pharmaceutical companies. Investors fear they will see a new market downturn like the one seen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

In line with the broad market, Bitcoin’s price slipped to $ 53,569, and as investors braced for what was likely a new bear market, the support level at $ 53,500 was strong, providing reassurance. more reliable than the BTC is not ready to go down.

At the time of writing, the major digital currency has moved above $ 58,000, carrying altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) e Binance Coin (BNB) which increased by 9% and 6.49% respectively.

Market investors are optimistic about Bitcoin’s price reversal

Cryptocurrency investors are largely optimistic that the Bitcoin price can resume its parabolic run despite the general uncertainties that the market is currently experiencing. This position was highlighted by the response to a survey conducted over the weekend by theofficial Bitcoin account on Twitter. The survey solicited comments from the public on where they expect Bitcoin’s price to end in November with only a few hours left.

Of the nearly 50,000 respondents, 35%, the highest number, said they expect Bitcoin’s price to exceed $ 60,000 by the end of the month. Only 17.5% of respondents believe BTC will close the month at less than $ 50,000.

The current rise in the price of the digital asset gives investors renewed hope. If Bitcoin ends its current uptrend above $ 59,000, many investors who have been keeping an eye on the market are likely to enter FOMO, further pushing the digital currency’s price towards the $ 60,000 benchmark.

The last month of the year is considered to be very bullish for most markets, including the cryptocurrency sector. If Bitcoin and other altcoins retry the price rally they experienced towards the end of last year, we could see Bitcoin validate the predictions of most analysts who say that the coin will end the year above $ 70,000. While this may seem like a daunting task today, given the concerns of the new variant of the virus, it is not impossible.

Bitcoin (BTC) live chart

