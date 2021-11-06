Bitcoin overtaken by Ethereum? – The Cryptonomist

SPONSORED POST *

Can Bitcoin be Overtaken by Ethereum? Let’s take a look.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price analysis

Bitcoin has made progress since its mid-year slump and even managed to make a new all-time high of $ 67,000. However, the largest cryptocurrency by market capacity since then stands struggling between 61k and 63k. Nonetheless, analysts are confident that $ 100,000 is an achievable goal by the end of the year.

Meantime, Ethereum is experiencing a more exciting bull run, as it hit several new highs over the past two weeks. With a high of $ 4,600, the second largest cryptocurrency has gained over 140% in the past six months.

ETH’s recent gain could be attributed to the increased adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and DeFi projects running on the Ethereum network. In recent months, non-fungible tokens have been a hot topic not only among tech freaks, but in traditional markets as well. For instance, EA said NFTs could be an important part of the gaming industry.

Quentin Tarantino has revealed his plan to coin seven “Pulp Fiction” scenes as NFT. Projects like NFTs are penetrating people’s daily lives, and the Ethereum network where these projects work naturally becomes even more promising. In a YouTube speech, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal said that

“Bitcoin just doesn’t have the network intensity that Ethereum has.”

Another factor that has raised ETH’s price is its burn mechanism after Altair’s recent update to the Beacon chain. To date, more than 8 million Ether have been burned. While this does not mean that ETH will become a deflationary asset like Bitcoin, the full upgrade of ETH should reduce the gas tax, accelerate speed and improve network security.

At the moment, ETH is undergoing minor corrections, but the market remains confident. In his tweets, crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said ETH could strike soon $ 6,000, and later commented that it could soon be trading at $ 20,000.

How to maximize profits

Do you think ETH could reach a new high soon? If the answer is yes, don’t hesitate to take this opportunity! With futures trading, you can profit from price fluctuations and increase your exposure using leverage.

Bexplus offers 100x leverage in BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA and XRP futures contracts. Bexplus is trusted by over 800,000 traders around the world, including the US, Japan, Korea and Iran. No KYC, no deposit fees, merchants can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support.

Bexplus users can get a demo account for simulate the real trading environment and their strategies with 10 BTC. You can practice trading skills and learn how to analyze the market trend with the trading simulator. Even if you make wrong predictions and analyzes, you won’t lose a cent.

BTC wallet: up to 21% annualized interest without any risk

Bexplus users can make profits not only from trading. With the Bexplus wallet, you can earn up to 21% annualized interest without taking any risks. With up to 21% annualized interest, it’s arguably one of the most profitable rates in the industry. While most lending platforms require traders to deposit at least 1 BTC, traders can make a deposit as low as 0.05 BTC on Bexplus.

Trade freely on Android and iOS

The Bexplus app, al top of the category, integrates all the necessary functions and tools (real-time charts, a variety of indicators, news alerts, etc.) while maintaining a minimalist and intuitive interface. With the Bexplus app, you can manage your account anywhere and anytime. Additionally, the 24/7 notification could keep you up to date on large price movements, making it easier to insure your positions.

Download the Bexplus APP on Apple Store and Google Play.

If you are bullish on Bitcoin, don’t hesitate to join now and claim your 100% deposit bonus!

Join Bexplus and start accumulating BTC!

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.