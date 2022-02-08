Bitcoin overtakes Facebook | The crypto king is worth more than Meta and Zuckerberg

Terrible week for Facebookwhich burns a significant amount of his own market capitalization and that it gets overtaken again by Bitcoin in what is a ranking as funny as it is full of meanings.

$ BTC comes back, with his cue above i $ 44,000 at a level of capitalization that guarantees its presence among the first 10 assets for marketcap. With the possibility, in case the bull runto also recover thesilver.

The law of retaliation: Facebook succumbs to the blows of the blockchain

That something was wrong in the parts of Facebook it was now evident. The group, with a move that appeared to everyone sudden and not perfectly organized, at least in the details, changed its name a few weeks ago, thus becoming a company that looked to metaverse as the next line of development.

Then, with the most recent quarterly reports, the pains arrived: the group lost users for the first time and off sell off who brought down the market cap on levels not seen for months.

On the other side of the fence Bitcoin which, on the other hand, is solidly shared by his own minimum around the $ 33,200 and that it has regained a sizable share of marketcap within a week. Moral of the story: Facebook with its shares comes out of the top 10 assets worldwide, giving way to Bitcoinin what is a ranking that for Bitcoin it looks more like a roadmap.

The most capitalized assets in the world

In first place we have the unattainable gold, which according to the most recent estimates is worth more 10 trillion dollarsor at least 4 times Applethan with his own 2.8 trillion is second. In third place Microsoft that is worth 2.2 trillionthen followed by 2 trillion of Saudi Aramco. One more tech in fifth place, that is Google with 1.8 trillionfollowed by Amazon.

To precede Bitcoin we also find thesilverwhich holds true on a global scale 1.2 trillion And Teslawhich is at altitude 900 billion. The latter two can also be reached by return of post, because they would like to say for Bitcoin a price close to all-time highs, which after the reversal of the trend would seem to be definitely within reach.

A curiosity: to overcome Bitcoin gold …

Bitcoin Will it ever be worth more than gold? Difficult to say, even if the price level it should reach is not that prohibitive. To conquer the head of this ranking and become theasset with the greatest marketcap of the world a single Bitcoin it should be worth about $ 660,000.

A figure that is unthinkable today, even if speaking of Bitcoin every goal never seems to be too unattainable. We will probably talk about it again in a few years, waiting for a price to $ 150,000 it would still be worth a large and solid second place.