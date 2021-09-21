Bitcoin overwhelmed by the sell-off (-7.5%)





The sell-off of global markets affects the cryptocurrency universe, starting with bitcoin. The queen of virtual currencies leaves over 7.8% on the street, trading at just over $ 43,900. It is no better than other crypto: Ethereum loses 8.15% at $ 3,074, Litecoin 8.80% at 160, Dogecoin 10.9% at 0.212, Cardano 8.9% at 2.15.

According to analysts, this is proof of the fact that cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin in the first place, continue to be considered by investors as a risk asset. Not surprisingly, its rally this year coincided with the growth of most risky assets, which also include equity markets. “The sell-off”, commented to Cnbc Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments, “is the continuation of the well-established pattern according to which traders sell risky assets to cover margin requests or stay out of the market until the latter does not calm down “.

Like equity investors, bitcoin investors have also decided to sell due to the uncertainty surrounding the Evergrande case in China and the assumption that the Fed could reduce its monetary stimulus at a faster pace than expected. Bitcoin, which exceeded 50,000 at the beginning of the month, is now in decline also due to the increasingly incisive regulatory tightening, in the US and outside the country. In addition, the Financial Stability Oversight Council recently designated the asset as “systemically risky”. (All rights reserved)



