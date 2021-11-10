Bitcoin People, the cryptocurrency starts from Brescia and goes to the world

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Accepting bitcoin payments is possible, and guarantees a net time savings, costs and commissions, also abolishing limits on the amount of transactions. “A possibility open to everyone: from multinational companies to SMEs, retail trade, professional firms, catering businesses and private citizens”.

To explain it is Fabio Vezzoli, area manager of Bitcoin People – company that carries out development and consultancy in the field of cryptocurrency in the double headquarters of Brescia and Darfo (bitcoinpeople.it) – who implemented the payment processor. The latter allows you to receive immediate transactions both from Italy and from anywhere in the world, without entering into contracts, in total absence of fixed / activation costs or physical Pos.

Not only: commissions are not charged to the cashier and they are also very low for the buyer, who decides the amount autonomously. «There is no minimum or maximum – explains Vezzoli – There is only a queue of transactions: do I have urgency and is the amount of money I want to move high? With 10 euros my payment ends up at the top of the list and the transaction is immediate, otherwise I can opt for a few euros and get the transfer of value within 10-20 minutes “.









To adopt what, in a perspective currently estimated in 4-5 years, is a candidate to become a global reference currency, there are both large companies and small businesses attracted by the “fluidity” of the method. «The supply chains are shortened to the clear advantage of companies operating in the import / export segment with foreign countries. We think of shipments that remain blocked pending payment authorizations. Getting our own payment processor was the solution to perform operations in 10 minutes which usually take 2 to 3 weeks, obviating bureaucratic delays that translate into high costs »explains Vezzoli.

And it is precisely for these realities that Bitcoin People He developed Rezerve, a portal designed for SMEs and large companies wishing to equip themselves with a branded interface, from which to make / receive payments and view a back office section with a report on all operations. “This is why we also do company alignment and staff training courses”.

And for the small retail businesses? “Using it is simple and intuitive: once the application is activated on your smartphone, just enter the amount with the numeric keypad, frame the QR Code and the transaction is collected in three seconds, with the issuance of a normal receipt to be issued to the customer.

As for Rezerve, the app also allows you to monitor the tracking of operations and view the exchange rate updated in real time »says Vezzoli. Waiting for widespread dissemination, there are also those who think from an investment perspective, but this is an issue that concerns the decisions of individuals.

