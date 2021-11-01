Bitcoin Pizza: this is how some pizzerias celebrate the 13 years of Satoshi Nakamoto’s White Paper

Thirteen years ago, the Bitcoin Technology White Paper was published. Some American pizzerias celebrate the anniversary with a special initiative.

On October 31 the White Paper who announced to the world i Bitcoin turned 13. The cryptocurrency blockchain was officially activated on January 3, 2009, a few months later. At the time, one BTC was trading for $ 0.0008.

To celebrate the anniversary, some pizzerias have launched a special initiative. Anthony Pompliano, entrepreneur and investor, has involved several pizzerias throughout the United States by offering some special pizzas sold in a limited edition carton and obviously with graphics that pay homage to Bitcoin.

Pizzas – with evocative names including “No Keys, No Cheese” and “Satoshi’s Favorite” – can be purchased paying in cash or Bitcoin. “I don’t think you should pay for a pizza in cryptocurrencies, but if you want to give me your bitcoins, I gladly accept them,” explained Pompliano.

An interactive map shows all the pizzerias participating in the initiative. “Every single dollar will be donated to the community of developers who contribute to the Bitcoin project,” said the entrepreneur. “I don’t make a single penny”.

The ultimate goal of the project? Evangelizing the world to bitcoins one pizza at a time:

We want to continue promoting this initiative until we create the largest independent pizza chain in the US. And after we are the largest decentralized pizza chain in the US, we will also think about an international debut

