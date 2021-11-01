News

Bitcoin Pizza: this is how some pizzerias celebrate the 13 years of Satoshi Nakamoto’s White Paper

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee46 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Thirteen years ago, the Bitcoin Technology White Paper was published. Some American pizzerias celebrate the anniversary with a special initiative.

On October 31 the White Paper who announced to the world i Bitcoin turned 13. The cryptocurrency blockchain was officially activated on January 3, 2009, a few months later. At the time, one BTC was trading for $ 0.0008.

To celebrate the anniversary, some pizzerias have launched a special initiative. Anthony Pompliano, entrepreneur and investor, has involved several pizzerias throughout the United States by offering some special pizzas sold in a limited edition carton and obviously with graphics that pay homage to Bitcoin.

Pizzas – with evocative names including “No Keys, No Cheese” and “Satoshi’s Favorite” – can be purchased paying in cash or Bitcoin. “I don’t think you should pay for a pizza in cryptocurrencies, but if you want to give me your bitcoins, I gladly accept them,” explained Pompliano.

An interactive map shows all the pizzerias participating in the initiative. “Every single dollar will be donated to the community of developers who contribute to the Bitcoin project,” said the entrepreneur. “I don’t make a single penny”.

The ultimate goal of the project? Evangelizing the world to bitcoins one pizza at a time:

We want to continue promoting this initiative until we create the largest independent pizza chain in the US. And after we are the largest decentralized pizza chain in the US, we will also think about an international debut

Speaking of paying for lunches and dinners in Bitcoin:


El Salvador announces the purchase of 420 new bitcoins, investors thank

El Salvador announces the purchase of 420 new bitcoins, investors thank

Peter Thiel jokes about Bitcoin's success: "I haven't invested enough money in it"

Peter Thiel jokes about Bitcoin’s success: “I didn’t invest enough money”

Bitcoin: the value rises above $ 65,000, it is the highest ever

Bitcoin: the value rises above $ 65,000, it is the highest ever

The alliance between cryptocurrency miners and nuclear power plants: does Bitcoin become a climate ally?

The alliance between cryptocurrency miners and nuclear power plants: does Bitcoin become a climate ally?

George Soros has also invested in bitcoins, but his fund does not disclose the investment amount

George Soros has also invested in bitcoins, but his fund does not disclose the investment amount

El Salvador is mining Bitcoin using energy produced by a volcano

El Salvador is mining Bitcoin using energy produced by a volcano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee46 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Polkadot (DOT), the One-stop Solution for the Three Crypto Problems

3 days ago

The White Lotus: the italian trailer of the tv series | TV

August 30, 2021

Brad Pitt, the lawsuit for custody of children with Angelina Jolie will not be reviewed

4 days ago

Real estate heir Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison without parole

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button