Bitcoin plummeted 10% due to the Federal Reserve rate hike and the strengthening of the dollar

Bitcoin is trading at minimum prices since February.

The main of the cryptocurrencies, the Bitcoin weakened 2% this Friday to trade just below $36,000, its lowest value since February 3. In a year-on-year comparison, Bitcoin is down 25 percent.

Bitcoin has held up in recent weeks in the USD 40,000 area and in this regard, the decision of the Federal Reserve of the USA of raise the interest rate by half a percentage point of reference, now in a range of 0.75% to 1%, turned this stability upside down for an asset whose main characteristic is its price volatility.

On Wednesday, May 4, minutes before the communication from the North American central bank, Bitcoin was quoted at USD 39,844, but in the final stretch of the week plunged 9.6 percent.

The decision of the US Fed underpinned the value of the dollar American. The dollar remained close to its highest level in 20 years against a basket of central economy currencies, while the euro jumped after European Central Bank officials issued comments suggesting the bank deposit rate could return to positive territory this year.

While stock markets experienced significant price adjustments in recent hours and Wall Street suffered its biggest daily decline in two years on Thursday, the Investor risk aversion hit “crypto” hardwhich are the most volatile assets on the menu, as they overreact upwards when the general market trend is positive and fall disproportionately when the bias changes.

The dollar, a traditional safe-haven assethas strengthened widely in recent weeks in response to fears of a global recession and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy faster than other central banks to curb inflation.

Despite the progress and scope that Bitcoin and other large digital assets such as ethereumOrganizations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are still skeptical about the “pros” of this type of cryptocurrency.

In contrast, there are others who have shown great interest in bitcoinas is the case of the government of The Saviorwhich on June 9, 2021 became the first country to adapt this cryptocurrency as legal currency, but not only that, but the president Nayib Bukele has also announced its intention to create the first Bitcoin City in Conchagua.

Similarly, Prosperous Honduras, a Central American special autonomous zone launched in 2020 on the paradisiacal tourist island Roatán, has opted for the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender despite the fact that the banking authorities do not guarantee its operations. In Mexico and Portugal, there have also been political figures who have proposed the legalization of this digital currency.

