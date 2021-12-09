Bitcoin plummeted 20%, but some earn more than 2000% ROI

SPONSORED POST *

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a dangerous typhoon recently. Bitcoin (BTC) opened the day at a price of $ 53,611 on December 4, but plunged to $ 42,038, a drop of more than 20%. In other words, if you buy a Bitcoin spot at a price of $ 53,611, the your assets could be reduced by 20% in one day.

However, there are still some people on the market who took advantage of this slump to make money more than 2000% ROI. How did they do it? If you want to know the answer, then you need to understand one of the most popular investment methods at the moment: trading cryptocurrencies with x100 leverage.

What is the difference with the commercial?

The traditional spot simply buys and waits for the upside to make a profit. With leveraged futures trading 100 times, you can both buy high (go long) and buy low (go short), which means that profits can be taken whether the market goes up or down. Plus, you have 100x leverage to magnify your profits.

How does the x100 leverage work?

With a leverage x100 applied, traders can invest 1 BTC to open a position worth 100 BTC going long (predicting that the BTC price will go up) or going short (predicting that the BTC price will go down). If we use 1 BTC to open a perpetual short contract at the price of $ 53,600 and close it when Bitcoin is trading at $ 42,000, our profit will be ($ 53,600- $ 42,000) * 100 BTC / $ 42,000 ≈27.6 BTC, making the ROI of 2760%.

Recommended trading platform with x100 leverage

Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform offering x100 leverage futures trading on various trading pairs: BTC, ETH, ADA, Doge, XRP, etc. Bexplus does not require KYC and is popular with over 800K traders from over 200 countries / regions. Also, the platform is safe to be accredited by the Money Services Business (MSB).

Other notable benefits

100% deposit bonus

Bexplus offers a 100% bonus for each deposit, with which you can open larger positions and make more profits. Deposit 1 BTC and you will receive 2 BTC credited to your account. Each user can get up to 10 BTC for each deposit. (Bonuses are not withdrawable, but the profit obtained with the bonus can be withdrawn).

Bexplus BTC wallet

When not trading, you can transfer your Bitcoin to the interest-bearing wallet e take advantage of an annualized interest of up to 21% without any risk, which is undoubtedly one of the most profitable rates in the industry.

A demo account with 10 BTC

A demo account with 10 rechargeable BTC offered by Bexplus it can help you become more familiar with leveraged trading and practice trading without running any risk. You can also learn how to analyze the market and use the tool-kit with a demo account.

24/7 pickup and 24/7 customer support

You can submit a withdrawal request at any time and get your deposits back in just 30 minutes during business hours. If you encounter any problems, please contact customer support through different channels such as email and live chat.

Mobile APP

With the’Bexplus app, you can manage your account and trade anywhere and anytime. It also integrates other tools like real-time charts, news alerts, etc which are your skilled assistants when trading. Download the Bexplus APP on Apple Store And Google Play.

Register on Bexplus and immediately get a 100% deposit bonus.

* This item has been paid for. The Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.