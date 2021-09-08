Bitcoin plummets below $ 43,000 and returns to $ 47,000 within minutes

Bitcoin (BTC) price plummeted sharply today after a highly volatile movement that temporarily pushed BTC below $ 43,000.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Blame the whales?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows Bitcoin’s sudden contraction shortly after the asset lost psychological support at $ 50,000. This move came just as analysts agreed that the BTC / USD pair should hold $ 50,000 to preserve the bullish momentum.

Among these also Michaël van de Poppe, collaborator of Cointelegraph, who had highlighted $ 49,000-49,500 as a fundamental support for the asset. Had it been broken, the price would have slipped to $ 44,000: that’s exactly what happened, albeit probably with much faster timing than imagined.

Subsequently he highlighted that Bitcoin simply had bridged a gap formed in GME’s futures. The price remains highly unstable: Bitcoin currently stands at around $ 47,000 after a rapid bounce.

Scott “The Wolf of All Streets” Melker blamed the big traders: