Bitcoin plummets but El Salvador buys another 150

The introduction of the Bitcoin in El Salvador it had generated a lot of expectations for the cryptocurrency major, but its subsequent decline had thrown water on the flames of enthusiasm from the digital currency fan community.

Not demoralized by the sell-off these days, the country’s president has relaunched, buying more Bitcoins in the hope that the investment is advantageous at least in the medium term.



In El Salvador, however, different manifestations showed how the introduction of crypto was not welcomed by everyone. Thus, Bitcoin’s continued volatility could put Bukele’s hopes to the test.

El Salvador buys more Bitcoins

The government of El Salvador has announced the purchase of new Bitcoins, once again showing how much the President of the country, Nayib Bukele, is focusing on the main cryptocurrency.



The new purchase concerned 150 Bitcoin, bringing the total held by El Salvador to 700 after the amount acquired at the time of the entry into force of the crypto next to the dollar, which took place last September 7.

The move was celebrated on Twitter from Bukele himself, who borrowed the expression ‘buy the dip’, used in the equity field, to emphasize the purchase when an asset sees its value fall in the hope that it will then rise in the short or medium term.

The decline of Bitcoin

The purchases from El Salvador came as the markets were unleashed sell-off due to concerns about the future of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande.



The fear of a possible company failure triggered sales on various financial assets, with investors seeking shelter in safe haven assets such as gold and the dollar.



Even cryptocurrencies could not find shelter from this storm and Bitcoin sank down to below $ 40,000 from the previous $ 45,000, and then bounced back to current 42 thousand dollars.

Loading... Advertisements

The adoption of Bitcoin and the protests

When El Salvador announced the entry into force of Bitcoin alongside the dollar as the official currency, the crypto-passionate community was in a state of fibrillation.



The cryptocurrency touched on September 7 a maximum of 52 thousand dollars, but shortly after it confirmed its strong tendency towards volatility, returning to 43 thousand dollars.

The president of the country had bet a lot on Bitcoin, buying 550 and by introducing systems they supported citizens in the daily use of crypto such as the creation of an official Wallet (Chivo) and installing approx 200 ATMs equipped with an exchange system between dollar and Bitcoin.



A part of the population, however, badly digested this choice and began demonstrating against Bitcoin. Opponents argued that the country was not ready for this novelty, fearing that a legal cryptocurrency would return easier money laundering all over the country.