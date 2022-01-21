Bitcoin plummets overnight, slips to a low of $ 38,000

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 7.5% in the past 12 hours, plunging from $ 43,328 at 16:00 UTC yesterday to a $ 38,258 minimum at 4:00 am this night. The asset is currently worth approximately $ 39,200.

This latest collapse wiped $ 50 billion from the global cryptocurrency market. The overall market cap has been declining since the beginning of November 2021, when a peak of $ 3 trillion was reached.

Investors are wondering what could be the reason for this sudden contraction, as we have not seen any particularly bad news. Some argue that the reasons are purely macroeconomicMany tech stocks on the Nasdaq have indeed lost value recently, and everyone expects interest rates to rise in 2022.

But often Bitcoin moves in mysterious ways. The reason for this collapse could be the news that Raoul Pal, a staunch supporter of BTC, has sold almost all of his coins.

On Twitter, the analyst Rekt Capital highlighted how the current pattern of Bitcoin movements “shares some similarities with the behavior of late September 2021.“ At the time, BTC underwent several contractions, going from $ 52,000 to $ 41,300 in one month; in November the price started to rise, reaching a peak of $ 69,000.

The InvesetAnswers account, with over 85,000 followers on Twitter, instead suggested that the bears “they need Bitcoin to stay below $ 41,000 to earn $ 132 million in revenue.“

“In the past 12 hours, Bitcoin has grown 4%, then plummeted 9%. Welcome to the expiration period of options, the bears are in control. They need Bitcoin to stay below $ 41,000 to pocket $ 132 million in earnings. . Welcome to Friday’s Deadline: Buckle Up! “

#BTC up 4%, down 9% all in 12 hours. Welcome to #OptionsExpiry – bears are in control. They need #Bitcoin under $ 41,000 to pocket $ 132 million in gains. Seatbelts please or this! Welcome to Friday Expiry. pic.twitter.com/6ybAxjM5sA – InvestAnswers (@invest_answers) January 21, 2022

BTC isn’t the only cryptocurrency to crash tonight. Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have also undergone severe corrections ranging from -6.3% to -10% in the past 12 hours.

Of all the top ten coins by market capitalization, ADA suffered the largest losses: the price contracted by 10%, thus returning to $ 1.21. The failed launch of SundaeSwap on the blockchain certainly didn’t help.

Billy Bambrough, a Forbes associate, believes investors have been shocked by recent announcements from the Federal Reserve that it plans to reduce its balance sheet and raise interest rates.