Bitcoin plummets to April lows as US dollar strength hits highest since May 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) approached new April lows at the open of Wall Street on April 8 amid a further rise in the US dollar.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

$43,000 is hanging by a thread

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView captured another bearish day for BTC bulls as the largest cryptocurrency fell below $43,000.

In a classic move, The BTC/USD pair reacted unfavorably to the dollar’s resurgence, with the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) returning above 100 for the first time since May 2020.

Coming associated with the adjustment measures of the Federal Reserve, the dollar also meant a headache for stocks, which opened lower on the day.

1-week candlestick chart of the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY). Source: TradingView

While some viewed the DXY event as a temporary show of force, its impact on the crypto markets was apparent, exacerbating an already faltering months-long rally down.

Huge risk-off shift in TradFi in the last few hours… Dollar index >100 for the first time since May 2020 US equities puking in pre-hours… crypto down, but not as much as it should be all things considered — tedtalksmacro (@tedtalksmacro) April 8, 2022

“The bullish chart is now being confirmed, which tells me that we are closer to the end of this bullish leg in DXY,” said popular analyst Aksel Kibar to Twitter followers as part of his comments.

For Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, it was crucial to hold the area between the spot price and $40,000 to preserve Bitcoin’s uptrend.

#bitcoin approaching crucial level to test if it wants to continue moving upwards, to potentially $56K. pic.twitter.com/pip6E4qoWE — Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 8, 2022

Beyond the dollar, Bitcoin was also battling another resurgent currency just weeks after making all-time highs against it.

The Russian ruble, which just hit record lows against the world’s major currencies, came back strong during the week on April 8, surpassing its best level of 2022 in USD terms.

The BTC/RUB pair was trading at 3.46 million at the time of writing, its lowest level since February 27 and 34% below its record high.

BTC/RUB 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

LUNA takes care of the rear of the main altcoins

Among altcoins, Ether (ETH) was a rare island of calm on the day as many of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap showed signs of strain.

The ETH/USD pair traded flat at $3,220, capping weekly losses after it rallied back to some impressive levels.

A notable weak performer on the daily chart was Terra (LUNA), down 6% at the time of writing, despite the buzz behind its issuer’s stablecoin backing plans.

LUNA/USD 1-day candlestick chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

Near Protocol (NEAR), which is also planning to launch an algorithmic stablecoin, saw a considerable upside in the last 24 hours after raising $350 million.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

