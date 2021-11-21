News

Bitcoin Plunges to $ 8,000 on Binance.US After 87% Flash Crash By CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee16 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read


© Reuters. Bitcoin Tumbled $ 8,000 on Binance.US After 87% Flash Crash

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to just $ 8,100 on October 21, but only on Binance’s US platform, Binance.US.

On Thursday, Binance.US posted a one-minute candle that suddenly took $ 65,815 to $ 8,200 – a drop of 87%.

“Shouldn’t Happen” A formation known to traders as “scam wick,” the BTC / USD chart looks drastically different from other large exchanges, which posted a one-minute candle with a low of around $ 64,200.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee16 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

curiosity and plot of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio

3 weeks ago

Britney Spears’ father has officially called for an end to his daughter’s legal guardianship

September 8, 2021

In Reggio Calabria everything is ready for the solidarity game

2 weeks ago

X-Men: Hugh Jackman reveals that many scenes from the first film have been cut

August 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button