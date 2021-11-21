Bitcoin Plunges to $ 8,000 on Binance.US After 87% Flash Crash By CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin Tumbled $ 8,000 on Binance.US After 87% Flash Crash



Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to just $ 8,100 on October 21, but only on Binance’s US platform, Binance.US.

On Thursday, Binance.US posted a one-minute candle that suddenly took $ 65,815 to $ 8,200 – a drop of 87%.

“Shouldn’t Happen” A formation known to traders as “scam wick,” the BTC / USD chart looks drastically different from other large exchanges, which posted a one-minute candle with a low of around $ 64,200.

