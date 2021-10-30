Bitcoin points to third weekly close above $ 60,000, Ethereum to new ATH

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to defend $ 61,000 over the weekend after “aggressive” buying activity on Coinbase resulted in local highs.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

More and more BTC buyers on Coinbase

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD has returned to consolidate after briefly challenging $ 63,000.

Friday saw strong performance following the opening of traditional markets in the US, helping push Bitcoin towards its minimum target for a monthly close.

As indicated by analysts, Coinbase experienced strong accumulation activity:

“Aggressive BTC Purchases on Coinbase Right Now.”

Some aggressive BTC buying on Coinbase right now pic.twitter.com/sR1eMuF2ze – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, well-known trader and analyst Pentoshi has highlighted sales elsewhere, specifically from a whale that has so far gotten rid of over 1,000 BTC on the free market in batches of 20-30 BTC.

“It demonstrates how liquid this market is now,”He summarized.

The weekly and monthly close on Sunday will be an important time for market participants, and the latter could mark a new all-time high. Furthermore, BTC / USD could close its third consecutive week above $ 60,000.

New all-time highs for the altcoin market cap

Many, on the other hand, are focused on altcoins over the weekend.

Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) hit a new all-time high on Friday, helping the overall altcoin market cap reach a new record high of $ 1.473 billion.

Altcoin market cap weekly chart. Source: TradingView

Other tokens performed remarkably as Shiba Inu (SHIB) stabilized after the formidable rally plotted during the week.