News

Bitcoin points to third weekly close above $ 60,000, Ethereum to new ATH

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to defend $ 61,000 over the weekend after “aggressive” buying activity on Coinbase resulted in local highs.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

More and more BTC buyers on Coinbase

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD has returned to consolidate after briefly challenging $ 63,000.

Friday saw strong performance following the opening of traditional markets in the US, helping push Bitcoin towards its minimum target for a monthly close.

As indicated by analysts, Coinbase experienced strong accumulation activity:

“Aggressive BTC Purchases on Coinbase Right Now.”

Meanwhile, well-known trader and analyst Pentoshi has highlighted sales elsewhere, specifically from a whale that has so far gotten rid of over 1,000 BTC on the free market in batches of 20-30 BTC.

It demonstrates how liquid this market is now,”He summarized.

The weekly and monthly close on Sunday will be an important time for market participants, and the latter could mark a new all-time high. Furthermore, BTC / USD could close its third consecutive week above $ 60,000.

New all-time highs for the altcoin market cap

Many, on the other hand, are focused on altcoins over the weekend.

Related: Altcoin Roundup: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Meme Tokens Push Industry Towards Mass Adoption

Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) hit a new all-time high on Friday, helping the overall altcoin market cap reach a new record high of $ 1.473 billion.

Altcoin market cap weekly chart
Altcoin market cap weekly chart. Source: TradingView

Other tokens performed remarkably as Shiba Inu (SHIB) stabilized after the formidable rally plotted during the week.

Loading...
Advertisements
Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

They are two drops of water: that’s who Emma Watson’s double is

September 3, 2021

Ripple vs SEC | The judge protects the agency

September 22, 2021

In November, Will Smith’s autobiography and his bookclub for young people – ilLibraio.it

September 13, 2021

Is Bitcoin the new Tulipomania? The comparison does not hold up

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button