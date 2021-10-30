Bitcoin points to third weekly close above $ 60,000, Ethereum to new ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to defend $ 61,000 over the weekend after “aggressive” buying activity on Coinbase resulted in local highs.
More and more BTC buyers on Coinbase
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD has returned to consolidate after briefly challenging $ 63,000.
Friday saw strong performance following the opening of traditional markets in the US, helping push Bitcoin towards its minimum target for a monthly close.
As indicated by analysts, Coinbase experienced strong accumulation activity:
“Aggressive BTC Purchases on Coinbase Right Now.”
Meanwhile, well-known trader and analyst Pentoshi has highlighted sales elsewhere, specifically from a whale that has so far gotten rid of over 1,000 BTC on the free market in batches of 20-30 BTC.
“It demonstrates how liquid this market is now,”He summarized.
The weekly and monthly close on Sunday will be an important time for market participants, and the latter could mark a new all-time high. Furthermore, BTC / USD could close its third consecutive week above $ 60,000.
New all-time highs for the altcoin market cap
Many, on the other hand, are focused on altcoins over the weekend.
Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) hit a new all-time high on Friday, helping the overall altcoin market cap reach a new record high of $ 1.473 billion.
Other tokens performed remarkably as Shiba Inu (SHIB) stabilized after the formidable rally plotted during the week.