Bitcoin price action divides experts, while a Bloomberg analyst awaits the rebound

Nothing prevents Bitcoin (BTC) from falling below $ 30,000, but several authoritative sources are already signaling the end of the recent decline in BTC / USD.

In a January 25 tweet, Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone said highlighted Bitcoin’s current position relative to the 20-period weekly moving average underlining how, historically, today’s levels have marked turning points for the price.

McGlone: ​​Bitcoin near historical lower ranges

Hoping that Bitcoin will withstand a possible macro storm this year, McGlone’s analysis places BTC / USD in the same price range that halted the downtrends of March 2020 and July 2021, corresponding respectively to the collapse caused by the pandemic. coronavirus and the Chinese regulatory crackdown.

“The fact that Bitcoin is a slightly extended emerging asset, considering its capitalization of less than $ 1 trillion versus about $ 100 trillion poured into global equities, can give the crypto an advantage”, commented.

“Our chart shows a low for Bitcoin, about 30% below the 20-week average.”

20-Week Moving Average of Bitcoin vs. BTC / USD. Source: Mike McGlone / Twitter

As Cointelegraph recently reported, Bitcoin has seen some similarities to the previous two declines this month.

Concern about negative funding rates

However, other sources continue to call for caution, urging not to declare the bearish phase on the spot market over.

According to the popular Twitter analyst Material Scientist, creator of the analytics platform Material Indicators, although funding rates are negative, this does not necessarily mean that Bitcoin will scoff at bears anytime soon. stating:

“I keep reading discussions about the need for negative funding to sign the minimum. […] Half the Twitter community assumed we’d bottom out at $ 40,000 by that logic. It didn’t happen that way. This chart shows the number of negative financing pairs over time, accompanied by the BTC chart above “.

The following chart shows the cases where negative funding actually preceded a further downside in 2021.

Negative funding rate on Bitcoin vs. BTC / USD. Source: Material Scientist / Twitter

“Nobody knows for sure when BTC will hit the lows. Sometimes it’s as simple as assessing the potential downside / upside asymmetry.”, adds fellow trader and analyst William Clemente in a new daily update, recommending that investors use the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy to enter the market during the current range.

“As I said yesterday, I don’t think the asymmetry is bearish, with BTC in the lower $ 30,000 zone. Potential downside around $ 20,000, upside at $ 60,000. In my opinion, it is wise to use DCA at these levels.”

BTC / USD is trading around $ 38,000 at the time of writing, maintaining its early week gains.