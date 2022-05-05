Bitcoin Price Approaches $40,000, But Are Bulls Strong Enough to Win Friday’s $735M Options Expiration?

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in a falling wedge pattern for the past two months and during this time it has tested the $37,600 support in multiple instances.

Adding to this “bearish” price action, BTC is down 16% in the year which is in line with the Russell 2000 performance.

Bitcoin/USD 1-day chart on FTX. Source: TradingView

The real driver of Bitcoin’s current price action is investor concerns about worsening macroeconomic conditions. Professional investors are concerned about the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s tightening economic policies, and on May 3, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said the environment for investors is worse than never because the monetary authority is raising interest rates when financial conditions are already worsening.

On May 4, CNBC reported that the European Union implemented new sanctions to eliminate the elimination of imports of Russian crude oil within six months and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen crude and refined “.

For these reasons, traders are increasingly concerned about the potential impact of a global macroeconomic crisis on the cryptocurrency markets. If global economies enter a recession, investors will seek protection by moving away from risky asset classes like Bitcoin.

Bulls did not expect prices below $40,000

Open interest for the May 6 options expiry in Bitcoin is $735 million, but the actual figure will be lower as bulls were surprised as BTC moved below $40,000.

Aggregate Bitcoin Options Open Interest for May 6. Source: CoinGlass

The 1.22 call to put ratio reflects $405 million open interest (call) versus $330 million (put) options. However, as Bitcoin hovers near $39,000, 89% of the bullish bets will likely cease to be worthless.

Meanwhile, if the price of Bitcoin stays below $39,000 on May 6, the Bears will have $100 million in these put options available. This difference occurs because there is no point in selling bitcoin at $36,000 if it is trading above that level at expiration.

The bears can make a profit of $145 million on Friday

Below are the four most likely scenarios based on the current price action. The number of option contracts available on May 6 for call (buy) and put (sell) instruments varies, depending on the expiry price. The imbalance favoring each side constitutes the theoretical profit:

Between USD 37,000 and USD 39,000: 500 call options vs. 4,300 put options. The net result favors the $145 million bears.

500 call options vs. 4,300 put options. The net result favors the $145 million bears. Between USD 39,000 and USD 40,000: 1,200 call options vs. 2,500 put options. The bears have a $50 million advantage.

1,200 call options vs. 2,500 put options. The bears have a $50 million advantage. Between USD 40,000 and USD 41,000: 3,800 call options vs. 1,100 put options. The net result favors the bulls by $105 million.

This crude estimate sees call options used on bullish bets and put options exclusively on neutral to bearish trades. Still, this simplification ignores more complex investment strategies.

For example, a trader could have sold a call option, effectively gaining negative exposure to Bitcoin above a specific price, but unfortunately, there is no easy way to estimate this effect.

Bitcoin bears need to keep the price below $39,000 on May 6 to make a $145 million profit. On the other hand, the bulls can avoid a loss by pushing BTC above $40,000, enough to make $100 million in profit. Considering the bearish macroeconomic conditions, the bears appear to be better positioned for the May 6 expiry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.