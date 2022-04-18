Bitcoin Price: Are the Bears Winning?

At the moment it seems that the bears win the battle. This was the opinion of Alexis Texeiro, corporate analyst at Global Markets and data analyst at Bit2Me, through his LinkedIn account

“Although spot Bitcoin appears to be doing well, interestingly enough, Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Miners ETF, $WGMI, has outperformed Bitcoin spot returns over the past month. Despite all the macro pressure, institutions are still looking for a way forward.” to invest in Bitcoin through the legacy markets,” he explained.

He then said: “Underneath it all is a fraying phase of re-accumulation. Net outflows of $BTC from exchanges have only occurred in recent volume four times in history and just prior to parabolic rallies, as seen in the Glassnode graph Many metrics look good, the danger today is that in crypto we have risks of contagion.

(Image source: glassnode)

On the other hand, Juan Carlos Gutiérrez Clavijo, who works as R&D Financial Consultant at Asset, also expressed himself through LinkedIn, and according to his opinion, “we are in the aversion phase, caused by anxiety”.

Juan Carlos Gutiérrez Clavijo also pointed out: “It shouldn’t take long for our beloved parabola to arrive, I think it will touch USD 35-37k first and then clear strongly”.

But Texeiro later added: “I think it is very important the movement of the dollar, I think it is about to dump from an area where whenever it hits the bull runs in crypto start.”

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.