Bitcoin price at 30 thousand dollars or 100 thousand dollars by the end of the year?

The forecasts on the Bitcoin price trend are very divergent because the forecasting models adopted are profoundly different from each other

Why are Bitcoin price predictions so divergent? Those who follow the world of cryptocurrencies come across forecast models on a daily basis that not only do not coincide but which, often, are even completely divergent.

An example above all: between now and the end of the year some analysts see the price of Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars while others say that the cryptocurrency price is destined to collapse up to 30 thousand dollars compared to current values ​​(graph below). Who’s right?

Beyond those who are personal beliefs it is not possible to say, with absolute certainty, what the exact price may be because the two forecast models (we have taken into consideration extreme cases but the same is true for each price target) arise from a different methodology used. Different analysts usually use different meters and parameters to try to understand where the price of Bitcoin can go.

Among the experts that have always been bullish there is PlanB. The creator of the stock to flow models for the Bitcoin quotation he has never let himself be persuaded by the longs of the bears even in moments when the value of the BTC has appeared more in disarray. True to this line, PlanB recently reiterated its belief that the price of Bitcoin between now and the end of the year is destined to reach 100,000 dollars!

The $ 100,000 target is nothing new for PlanB. Already with the first stock-to-flow model there was talk of an average price of $ 100,000 for the current halving cycle. However, the collapse in the value of the BTC in May caused a barrage of criticism against the excessive optimism of the PlanB model.

Responding to these accusations, PlanB reiterated that the model that sees the price of Bitcoin at $ 100,000 has not yet been invalidated, also because there are, to date, no better alternatives on the market.

PlanB’s $ 100,000 Bitcoin forecast is not an isolated view. Also a recent report drawn up by the Standard Chartered experts claims that the price of Bitcoin could reach $ 100,000 at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of the year. Furthermore, according to these experts, the Bitcoin rally would be accompanied by that of Ethereum.

In light of this perspective, Standard Chartered has said it is convinced that any retracements that the two higher market cap cryptocurrencies should encounter in the coming months would only be false collapses.

Even second Nick Spanos, well-known co-founder of Zap Protocol, the recent decline that Bitcoin has made in the wake of the formalization of the legal tender in El Salvador is actually a false decline. The expert said that all the rumors about an irregular BTC launch in El Salvador are false and added that the situation in the Central American country is exciting. Spanos, like Plan B and Standard Chartered, believes that the price of Bitcoin can reach $ 100,000 by the end of the year and is also convinced that the same price of Ethereum can reach $ 10,000 in the same time frame.

Bitcoin price at 30 thousand dollars? The bearish patterns

Obviously PlanB analyzes forecast models starting from what is his point of view. In reality, there are alternatives and they are diametrically opposed to the point of view of the creator of the stock to flow models on Bitcoin.

Among these alternatives is the logarithmic graph of diminishing returns, a model that was originally created in 2014 by user Trololo del Bitcointalk forum. According to this graph, the price of Bitcoin is expected to drop to $ 30,000 by the end of the year. You don’t need to be a cryptocurrency expert to guess that today a forecasting model that sees Bitcoin at $ 30,000 by the end of the year doesn’t have much chance of success. For PlanB, the target set by the logarithm graph of diminishing returns is significantly less likely than the 100,000 predicted by the stock-to-flow.

