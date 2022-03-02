Bitcoin price benefits from declining reserves on exchanges

Key facts: Since April 2021, more than 600,000 BTC have left the exchanges.

The minimum reached of 2.37 million BTC had not occurred since September 2018.

The analytical firm CryptoQuant pointed out this Monday, February 24, on its Twitter account, that bitcoin (BTC) reserves on exchanges reached a minimum of 2.37 million, the minimum value after 3 and a half years, registered in September of 2018. The decrease began and has been maintained since a maximum of 2.6 million BTC, registered at the end of July 2021.

This decreasing trend of BTC inventories on exchanges held up throughout the second half of 2021, both in the July-November bull run that led to the most recent all-time high, and in the subsequent correction.

The following graph shows the evolution of BTC reserves on exchanges from July 2018 to the present. After approaching 3 million BTC in October 2020, the reserves reached that value in April 2021. Then the decline begins, with some fluctuations, in which the reserves decreased more than 600,000 BTCto reach the value of 2.37 million, registered on February 25.

The exit of BTC from the exchanges is considered a bullish sign, since with the flow towards portfolios controlled by the holders, the offer decreases and an upward pressure is created on the prices.

Bitcoin is trading above 40,800 as of noon on February 28. Source: TradingView.

Stablecoins have more buying power than bitcoin

The ratio of the value of BTC deposited on exchanges to the capitalization of stablecoin reserves has decreased consistently with the outflow of BTC from exchanges. In the following graph, CriptoQuant shows the evolution of the mentioned quotient.

BTC market value relative to the value of stablecoins. Source: CryptoQuant.

This metric is inversely proportional to the purchasing power of BTC that the stablecoins deposited in the exchanges have. The lower the ratio, the greater the ability to acquire BTC with stablecoins. From a value of 11.3 on July 30, 2020, the ratio is currently 4.12, almost three times lower.

This Monday the 28th, there was a rebound in the price of bitcoin that momentarily exceeded USD 41,000, as reported by CriptoNoticias, which indicates an increase in demand that had been weakening in recent days.