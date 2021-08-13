Bitcoin price bouncing, Ethereum dreams of flippening

The bitcoin price after yesterday’s downturn, today it’s bouncing back above $ 46,000, with a gain of about 2% over 24 hours.

Yesterday BTC had suffered a decline, dropping to under $ 44,000. $ 44,000 is proving to be an effective support for BTC which is now aiming to break through the $ 47,500 resistance.

If that happens it is likely that soon bitcoin can return to revise the 50,000 dollars, a value that has been missing since mid-May.

Probably pushing the price of BTC higher again is the fact that Argentina could follow the example of El Salvador and make it legal tender.

It would be important news given that unlike El Salvador, the‘Argentina is much bigger and it is one of the main countries of Latin America.

Ethereum analysis

Also Ethereum is back in the positive, with a gain of 3% and the price that is reported above $ 3,200. Yesterday Ether briefly dipped below $ 3,000 again.

The London upgrade is also driving the price of Ether, a further step towards the change of consensus mechanism from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. This step is attracting more and more investors’ attention. It is not a case that dominance rose a step from 20%.

According to a recent Finder research, Ethereum could hit by the end of the year $ 4,500, thus surpassing the previous record of $ 4,300.

The research takes into account the opinion of 42 crypto experts. It is curious that 68% of respondents are certain that the flippening will happen soon, i.e. Ethereum will overtake Bitcoin as the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

However, there are no unanimous opinions on when this will happen. A quarter of the interviewees assume 2023, while 15% assume 2022, and the same number in 2025. But there is also a 32% that the flippening will never happen.

In fact, Ethereum is starting to become deflationary, a bit like Bitcoin. But, he explains Anthony Pompliano in a tweet laconic, Ethereum is not Bitcoin.

He received the reply of Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, behind the development of Cardano, as well as founder of Ethereum:

No it’s better – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 13, 2021

As usual, the market will determine who is right.