Bitcoin price clings to $36,000 as data suggests BTC selling came from short-term holders

The price of bitcoin (BTC) has remained at $36,000 on May 7and it looks like volatility has finally calmed down over the weekend.

1-hour candlestick chart for the BTC/USD pair (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Terra lowers at least 250 million dollars in the crisis

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD hovered around the $36,000 mark overnight, after losing 12% in just 72 hours.

Still near its lowest levels since late February, the pair had avoided going back to 2022 lows at the time of this writing despite the low volume market conditions over the weekend.

In his last Twitter update on May 6, popular trader Anbessa highlighted the level of support expected to buy bitcoin in what he described as a “fakeout,” a zone that starts just below $33,000.

#bitcoin update Twitter friendly, easy words BTC support, BTC fakeout we want to buy. Chop very profitable it was. Now waiting for final HTF entry we do. Superior we are. pic.twitter.com/Lt5XT5rRKw — AN₿ESSA (@Anbessa100) May 6, 2022

bitcoin update Easy words for Twitter BTC support, we want to buy into the BTC fakeout. The purchase was very profitable. Now waiting to make the final HTF entry. We are above.

Nevertheless, while some looked at the opportunities to obtain benefits, it was not possible to hide the losses of othersespecially those of the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the non-profit organization attached to the Blockchain Terra protocol that this week bought 1.5 billion dollars of BTC in OTC operations.

According to data from the BitInfoCharts on-chain monitoring resource, LFG had lost over $240 million in its BTC stash at the time of writing, this is not including the last buy of the week.

As Cointelegraph reported, Terra and its co-founder Do Kwon remain committed to buying unlimited amounts of BTC to back their US dollar stablecoin, TerraUSD (UST).

LFG wallet data overview (screenshot). Source: BitInfoCharts

The bitcoin skeptic, known as the gold beetle, Peter Schiff, He suggested meanwhile that the whales were responsible for keeping the BTC/USD pair at $36,000.

February Buyers May Have Exited Their BTC Positions

Analyzing possible reasons for the scale of bitcoin’s losses beyond stock markets, on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant noted that speculators may have had an overriding influence on the week’s proceedings.

The entries in exchangesas revealed that same day, had implicated dormant coins for up to three months and therefore probably in the hands of more speculative investors.

Three months ago, around the beginning of February, was when the BTC/USD pair started rising rapidly after hitting its lows of $32,000. So those investors would have broken even this week.

1-day candlestick chart for BTC/USD (Bitstamp) with potential buy and sell zones highlighted. Source: TradingView

“According to CryptoQuant data, the decline of the last two days may be dominated by short-term holders. On the 5th and 6th, a total of 11,760 “young” BTC held for less than 3 months flowed into the exchange., commented journalist Colin Wu on the figures.

Graph of the age of coins towards exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: