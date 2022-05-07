Bitcoin price clings to $36,000 as data suggests BTC selling came from short-term holders
The price of bitcoin (BTC) has remained at $36,000 on May 7and it looks like volatility has finally calmed down over the weekend.
Terra lowers at least 250 million dollars in the crisis
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD hovered around the $36,000 mark overnight, after losing 12% in just 72 hours.
Still near its lowest levels since late February, the pair had avoided going back to 2022 lows at the time of this writing despite the low volume market conditions over the weekend.
In his last Twitter update on May 6, popular trader Anbessa highlighted the level of support expected to buy bitcoin in what he described as a “fakeout,” a zone that starts just below $33,000.
#bitcoin update
Twitter friendly, easy words
BTC support, BTC fakeout we want to buy. Chop very profitable it was. Now waiting for final HTF entry we do.
Superior we are. pic.twitter.com/Lt5XT5rRKw
— AN₿ESSA (@Anbessa100) May 6, 2022
bitcoin update
Easy words for Twitter
BTC support, we want to buy into the BTC fakeout. The purchase was very profitable. Now waiting to make the final HTF entry.
We are above.
Nevertheless, while some looked at the opportunities to obtain benefits, it was not possible to hide the losses of othersespecially those of the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the non-profit organization attached to the Blockchain Terra protocol that this week bought 1.5 billion dollars of BTC in OTC operations.
According to data from the BitInfoCharts on-chain monitoring resource, LFG had lost over $240 million in its BTC stash at the time of writing, this is not including the last buy of the week.
As Cointelegraph reported, Terra and its co-founder Do Kwon remain committed to buying unlimited amounts of BTC to back their US dollar stablecoin, TerraUSD (UST).
The bitcoin skeptic, known as the gold beetle, Peter Schiff, He suggested meanwhile that the whales were responsible for keeping the BTC/USD pair at $36,000.
February Buyers May Have Exited Their BTC Positions
Analyzing possible reasons for the scale of bitcoin’s losses beyond stock markets, on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant noted that speculators may have had an overriding influence on the week’s proceedings.
The entries in exchangesas revealed that same day, had implicated dormant coins for up to three months and therefore probably in the hands of more speculative investors.
Three months ago, around the beginning of February, was when the BTC/USD pair started rising rapidly after hitting its lows of $32,000. So those investors would have broken even this week.
“According to CryptoQuant data, the decline of the last two days may be dominated by short-term holders. On the 5th and 6th, a total of 11,760 “young” BTC held for less than 3 months flowed into the exchange., commented journalist Colin Wu on the figures.
Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.
Keep reading:
Investments in crypto assets are not regulated. They may not be suitable for retail investors and the full amount invested may be lost. The services or products offered are not aimed at or accessible to investors in Spain.