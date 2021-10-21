Bitcoin Price Collapse on Binance.US

Source: Adobe / PomInPerth

Today the price from bitcoin (BTC) on Binance.US, theexchange based in the United States affiliated with Binance, it fell briefly to USD 8,200– an 87% drop – before bouncing back again. The collapse marks the second time in a month that bitcoin prices in the United States have briefly disconnected from the rest of the world.

The flash crash Today, which was one of the most significant on a major exchange in bitcoin history, it all happened in less than 1 minute, Binance.US BTC / USD price chart showed.

Although the flash crash ended all within a minute, trading volume showed that a significant number of coins changed hands during the crash, indicating that some traders may have been able to fulfill bitcoin orders at extremely low prices.

BTC / USD on Binance.US. Source: TradingView

Flash crashes can occur when large market sell orders are sent to exchanges without sufficient liquidity in their order books, for example because a large trader accidentally entered the order as a market order rather than a limit order.

Second collapse in the price of Bitcoin in a month in the United States

Today’s flash crash on Binance’s US exchange is the second such incident in a month in the United States. On September 20, a data feed for cryptocurrency prices called Pyth, used by some of the largest financial institutions on Wall Street, showed a 90% drop in the price of bitcoin.

The feed briefly displayed bitcoin at a price of 5,402 USD. However, such a collapse in prices was not seen anywhere else. Two days later, in a report on the incident, Pyth concluded that the abnormally low price was indeed a glitch, “caused by the combination of (1) two different Pyth publishers publishing a close to zero price for BTC / USD and (2 ) the logic of aggregation that overweighted the contributions of these publishers “.

Discussing today’s incident on Twitter, many traders complained that they were forced by US regulations to use exchanges such as Binance.US, which has a poor order register and low liquidity, compared to the international version of the exchange.

No statements have yet been made by Binance or Binance US regarding today’s flash crash.

At 16:11 UTC, BTC is trading at USD 63,180 and is down nearly 6% in one day, reducing its weekly gains to 10%.



