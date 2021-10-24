Bitcoin Price Consolidation, Ethereum Claims Something, Shiba Inu Launches Again and ATH Crypto »Crypto Insider

Although the current rally has eased somewhat, it has been a special week in the new cryptocurrency market It is the all-time high (ATH) for the two largest cryptocurrencies on the market: Bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH). Prices have eased slightly from the new highs, but market sentiment remains positive and many investors are confident that we could see new highs in the coming weeks. ATH’s new total market cap was around $ 2.76 trillion on Thursday, but this morning it dropped to $ 2.65 trillion.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) Last Wednesday, six months later, it finally broke ATH again, reaching a new all-time high of around $ 67,275. This was accompanied by the launch of the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States. that we have since scroll back The vision is not very surprising. However, there are still concerns about itBuy the rumors, sell the news“The effect goes. At the end of 2017, bitcoin’s ATH also coincided with the launch of bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Then bitcoin dropped dramatically:

Noo God. No please no! No! No! No! pic.twitter.com/ITKFBJqK6h – Nonia Bizney (@bladizzo) October 22, 2021

Furthermore Funding rates The futures market has risen very quickly this week and has continued to rise as the price was already falling. However, the market now looks different than it did in 2017 and May of this year. Compared to these highs, this time, investors, including whales and miners, are still hoarding bitcoins.

So the market looks positive because we will see new records again this year. Could Bitcoin reach $ 70,000 in the next few weeks or will we return to the $ 56,000- $ 58K range sooner? Bitcoin’s dominance rose above 45% last week, but is now falling below 44% in the meantime. Altcoin What you add.

Altcoin

Ethereum (ETH) It also broke ATH a day after Bitcoin, peaking at $ 4,360. However, ether also dropped significantly, reaching $ 3950 yesterday. The price is now starting to recover. Ether hit a high of $ 4,200 last night and appears to be still above $ 4,100 at the moment, with the price now positive by 4%.

While much of the market is consolidating, there are still a number of outliers. EOS (EOS), Near (NEAR), Dash (DASH) and Phantom (FTM) are 10% more, Harmony (ONE), Nexo (NEXO) and zcash (ZEC) are about 12% positive and Curve ( CRV)) up to 18%. Zcash and nexo are both up more than 50% this week.

Then we have the shiba inu (sheep) that goes like a rocket again. SHIB shares are up 41% today and have just placed a new $ 0.0003954 ATH. This is accompanied by a significant increase in size. The price is 54% in Plus this week and no less than 415% this month. Today’s Rise It may have something to do with this. The toughest rally in the market this week was OKB (OKB), which has a trade symbol of at least 66% in the plus sign.