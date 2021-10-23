Bitcoin Price Consolidation Points Towards ‘Another Bullish Phase’

On October 22, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) entered what some traders consider to be a “consolidation phase”: several investors are taking advantage of the situation by taking profit after an upward run that began on October 1, which led to the signing to BTC a + 55% in just three weeks.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show an accused sell-off on Friday, leading BTC to correct below the $ 63,300 support to the $ 60,000 level.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Below, we report market analysts’ view on Bitcoin’s current short-term price action.

Bitcoin could be ready for another upside

Crypto market intelligence firm Decentrader views the current situation as positive, suggesting that is possible “Bitcoin growth even higher by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021“, thanks in large part to the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy (BTF) fund.

In response to concerns that BTC’s market high has been reached, Decentrader highlighted the fact that historically “there are zero cases of breaking of previous historical highs without then continuing even higher“.

According to the company’s analysis, Bitcoin’s current fractal pattern suggests that “the next major stop for Bitcoin could be at $ 72,000, if the momentum can be maintained, followed by the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, around $ 88,000“.

The peak of the funding rate of derivatives seen in the last two days is now “reset to more balanced levels“, with open interest in line with the upward trend, which Decentrader assesses as the least possibility of correction.

According to analysts, “a push up over the weekend is likely to encounter initial resistance at $ 65,000, which represents the 61.8% retracement level from $ 66,800 and the high value area of ​​the range“.

Decentrader concludes by stating:

“The price is at a critical juncture at the time of writing: any correction towards $ 50,000 is seen as a buying opportunity; furthermore, the appreciation in the funds coupled with the increase in open interest suggests that Bitcoin could be ready for another bullish push. “

Bitcoin looks more and more like gold

One of the popular comparisons made by financial analysts is comparing the launch of a Bitcoin ETF with the release of the first gold ETF.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, “Strong inflows seen for ProShares’ new Bitcoin Strategy ETF show pent-up demand and quantitative traders aiming for arbitrage opportunities, which are likely to reduce spreads and volatility“.

Bitcoin Futures vs. gold futures. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bloomberg Intelligence stated:

“BTC is on track to be traded like gold.”

Related: Analysts maintain their price target of $ 250,000 for Bitcoin even following the recent correction below $ 60,000

Short-term pullback between $ 56,000 and $ 59,000

Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator, provides the following graph, outlining the lower support area to keep an eye on for a good market re-entry point.

Two-hour chart of BTC / USD. Source: Twitter

According to van de Poppe, the $ 64,000 zone represents “a crucial level“: having failed to maintain this level, “a corrective movement is taking place“.

Poppe concludes:

“Overall, I rate the $ 56,000-59,000 as an excellent entry level.”

The total capital of the cryptocurrency market is now $ 2.518 billion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 45.5%.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment involves risk, you should conduct your research before making a decision.