Bitcoin price could return to all-time highs if the $46,000 level holds

Bitcoin (BTC) went on to hit its highest level since Jan 2, March 28, Wall Street, as its latest bullish rally kept pace.

BTC/USD 1 hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

A drop in BTC is not essential but “would be healthy”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair hitting $47,900 on bitstamp, just $100 shy of a new 2022 peak.

The move came on the heels of a strong move towards the weekly close, which continued on March 28, producing weekly gains of nearly 17%.

It doesn’t have to happen but… TO #BTC dip would be healthy Because price would be able to go ahead and reclaim a previous resistance as new support Same goes for many Altcoins that have enjoyed strong moves as of late$BTC #crypto #bitcoin — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) March 28, 2022

It doesn’t have to happen but… A #BTC drop would be healthy Because price could go ahead and reclaim previous resistance as new support The same goes for many altcoins that have enjoyed strong moves alongside $BTC.

While some began to call for a pullback to shore up new levels of support, emotion nonetheless remained motivating at press time.

“Multi-month regime of spot premium and quarterly backwardation + massive on-chain accumulation by various measures. All we were missing is momentum.” explained Blockware Lead Insights analyst William Clemente.

“As long as the $46,000 level holds, think momentum/trend based market participants will push this to range tops.”

That perspective was echoed by REKT CAPITAL, who identified two key moving averages as providing the driving potential to send the largest cryptocurrency to all-time highs.

the moment #BTC is able to breach the mid-range resistance… Is the moment that $BTC will ascend into the upper half of its Macro Re-Accumulation Range#crypto #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/cJh2T4eiNP — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) March 28, 2022

The moment #BTC is able to breach the midrange resistance… It is the moment when $BTC will rise to the upper half of its macro reaccumulation range.

Gracious added A chart showing Bitcoin’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator turning green, signaling the start of an uptrend, for the first time since November’s highs.

BTC/USD pair chart with MACD. Source: William Clemente / Twitter

On-chain monitoring resource WhaleMap, meanwhile, reiterated that $47,400 was a key area at macro levels thanks to the accumulation it had made there earlier.

The macro outlook stays the same as in the tweet below 47.4k is the most important level in the 47k area right now lets see how #bitcoin reacts https://t.co/oAfqKLUKoa — whalemap (@whale_map) March 28, 2022

The macro perspective remains the same as in the tweet below 47.4k is the most important level in the 47K area right now Let’s see how #Bitcoin reacts

As an additional nod to the fact that the current rally is more sustainable than the previous ones this year, analyst Philip Swift highlighted that funding rates on derivatives platforms remain curiously low despite optimism in both sentiment and market behavior.

2022 “won’t be that easy” for risk assets

For macro analysts, the focus was on whether Bitcoin was breaking out of traditional assets with its latest gains.

US stocks were broadly flat at the open on March 28, while gold only enjoyed a modest rise.

Commenting on the trend Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, wondered if BTC might be “taking the lead on risk.”

“The first quarter may be just another flicker in risk assets’ upward trend amid 40-year-high inflation and war in Europe, however our bias is that the end of 2022 is not likely to be so easy” reasoned.

McGlone added that Bitcoin was nonetheless “showing divergent strength.”

Nasdaq 100 vs. 1-week chart BTC/USD with the 50-week moving average. Source: Mike McGlone/Twitter

The analyst had recently said that the BTC/USD pair could “easily” return to the $30,000 level before hitting six figures under the current macro conditions.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.