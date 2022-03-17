Bitcoin price does not react to the new interest rates set in the United States

Key facts: The Fed’s inflation estimate for December is 4.3%.

The price of bitcoin did not have significant variations due to the announcement.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.25% on Wednesday for the first time since 2018, signaling a total of six additional increases for this year. The move was expected as part of the Fed’s strategy to contain current inflation, the highest in the last 40 years. The bitcoin market reacted moderately, although a greater impact was expected from the Fed’s announcement

The Fed also raised its inflation estimate for 2022 to 4.3%, above the 2.6% target it had set last December. Consequently, a greater impact on the finances of Americans is expected with the projected increase in products and services.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing significant human and economic hardship. The implications for the US economy are uncertain, but in the short term, the invasion and related events may create pressure toward higher inflation and friction in economic activity,” the Fed said in a press release. . Although it is possible that the Russian invasion could boost inflation a little more, it had already been warned in January and early February of this year, when the highest inflation rates in 40 years were revealed, as we reported in this media. .

Implications of rising interest rates

Through rising interest rates. the Fed raises the cost of borrowing. If it is more expensive to borrow, people tend to save more, which reduces the amount of currency in the economy.

With less money circulating, economic growth slows down, but on the other hand, inflation is reduced.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices in contrast to the price of bitcoin in the last hours. Source: TradingView.

Rising interest rates had a moderate impact among major market stocks and on the price of bitcoin. The chart shows that, at the time of the announcement, both bitcoin (candles) and the S&P 500 (blue) and Nasdaq (gold) were down moderately, though they quickly returned to pre-Fed levels. As of the writing of this article, the price of bitcoin is USD 41,306.

On February 10, CriptoNoticias reported that January inflation increased 7.5% compared to January 2021, the largest increase recorded in the last 40 years.