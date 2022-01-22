Bitcoin: price down, but fundamentals up

Today the price of Bitcoin is back down, below $ 40,000, at the lowest level in the last five months.

Because the price of Bitcoin is down

The problem, as Bloomberg Crypto reports, would seem to be the spread on the financial markets of one certain risk aversion, in particular on those in the United States.

The decline also affected all other cryptocurrencies a bit, with ETH dropped below $ 3,000.

Bloomberg also reports that according to some strategists at Fundstrat Digital Asset Research, the price of Bitcoin remains subject to the “whims of macro variables”.

In reality this now clearly demonstrates how Bitcoin has joined traditional financial markets, so much so that it is not at all able to move independently of what happens on other markets.

In particular, yesterday the Nasdaq showed signs of slowing in closing, and gold has been appreciating for a few days. Upstream is the fear that the Fed’s monetary policy can become increasingly restrictive.

The RSI has fallen into oversold territory, suggesting that today’s crash may have been due to a difficult time.

The fundamentals of Bitcoin

Indeed the fundamentals are not only holding, on the contrary, they continue to grow stronger.

Perhaps the most emblematic news from this point of view is that which concerns 300 US banks which should soon be offering their customers the opportunity to buy and sell Bitcoins directly from their current account, through the home banking app.

This initiative is due to one partnership with NYDIG, which already allows the buying and selling of BTC. In this way, Bitcoin trading will somehow enter directly into the bank accounts of many Americans, giving them direct and immediate access to the crypto market.

However, the service will only be active starting from the second quarter of 2022, so for now it cannot have any effect on the price.

It should be noted that when PayPal did something similar, in November 2020, it generated a significant increase in Bitcoin trading volumes, so much so that something similar can be expected in the coming months as well.

Record-breaking hashrate

The hashrate instead in recent days it has returned to its all-time highs, although it continues to fluctuate a lot between 160 Ehash / s and 230 Ehash / s.

The median fee per transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain has dropped to $ 0.37, while the number of daily on-chain transactions is at the levels of September 2021.

In other words the current suffering of the price of Bitcoin is not due to Bitcoinor news related to Bitcoin, but the financial markets and the spread of risk aversion in this period.