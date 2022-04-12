Bitcoin price falls and hovers around USD $41,000 while main altcoins go down this April 11

For

Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies open this Monday, April 11, the first day of Easter, registering losses of more than 4% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin go back and hover around USD $41,000 this April 11

A new day begins and we open our price report for this Easter Monday reviewing the evolution of Bitcoin (BTC), currency that for the morning of this April 11 is quoted exactly at about USD $40,909 per unit, and in the midst of its fluctuations it is going down with losses of 4.1% in the last 24 hours.

The data published in our section CryptoMarkets reflect that, since the afternoon of last April 10, the price of Bitcoin has been falling after reaching highs close to USD $43,350 per unit. From that point and in a span of five hours, the price of the digital currency fell by more than USD $1,500, and although it had a period of apparent recovery and stability, it is from 3:00 a.m. (New York time) this morning when it falls again until it reaches the time of editing.

Similarities with NASDAQ100

Although fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin are part of everyday life for those who closely follow this market, an interesting aspect revealed by analysts at Bloomberg is that the evolution of the digital currency is very similar to that shown by the index NASDAQ100, with which it maintains a certain correlation since the beginning of the pandemic due to COVID-19 and with which it has an increasingly close relationship.

As such, the NASDAQ100 closely follows the evolution of the 100 largest local and international non-financial companies by market capitalization. Here are entities like Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Amgen and many others, a group that includes companies in the technology sector mainly.

According to data from Bloomberg, the correlation to the last 40 days between NASDAQ100 and the price of Bitcoin corresponds to 0.6945, a statistical measure that reflects the existence of a strong directly proportional relationship between both indicators, which suggests that they would be behaving similarly both upwards and downwards.

Major altcoins down this April 11

The same way you fell Bitcoin, for the morning of this April 11 we have that the main altcoins are also going down on a day in which the losers apparently stand out.

With falls ranging from 5% to 10% we have cases of Ethereum (ETH), BNB, XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and many others.

Picture of unsplash

