Bitcoin price falls back to $40,000

The price of bitcoin (BTC) buckled under fresh macro pressures on March 4 after the bulls failed to hold the $42,000 level for a long time.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

European stocks sink at Friday’s open

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that The BTC/USD pair hit lows of $40,800 on Bitstamp on Friday after a major options expiration event.

Overnight performance, initially showing a recovery, had been hampered by concerns about a nuclear power plant fire in Ukraine.

Stock futures fell on the newswhose seriousness was later questioned.

In Germany, the DAX index hit a one-year low at the daily open, while the S&P 500 has yet to start trading.

“Since its recent high, the index has lost 17%, much more than the S&P 500”, he pointed market commentator Holger Zschaepitz.

“Investors are turning their backs on Europe as the risk of stagflation increases. This means Europe’s comeback has failed again.”

In Europe, the focus was also on commodities as gas prices hit new highs again on Thursday. Also inflation.

Inflation data no longer matters much for central-bank policy forecasts, evidently. Italian inflation emerged to a record for a third straight month, to 6.2% in February vs the 5.5.% median estimate, data released this morning show. Yet 2-year Italian yields are plunging. pic.twitter.com/8I4ZcTaSh4 — Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) March 1, 2022

Clearly, inflation data is no longer as important to central bank forecasts. Italian inflation hit a record high for the third month in a row, down to 6.2% in February versus the median estimate of 5.5%, according to data released this morning. However, Italian 2-year yields plummet.

Crypto Ed cautiously laid out the short-term outlook for bitcoin with some trepidation.

“So that 5th leg is really needed. A deeper drop from here is bad news for the possibility of that 5th leg…..Especially when $40,000 is lost again, we can skip the bullish vibes and start looking for shorts”, warned on day.

“Bullish above $42,000, bearish below $40,000.”

No respite for short-term altcoin performance

Altcoins characteristically suffered as bitcoin continued to fall, with attention turning to Ether (ETH) and its trend against BTC.

1-hour candlestick chart of the ETH/BTC pair (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Sentiment, already floundering, was dealt a further blow by news that Metamask was preparing to block ETH transactions in Venezuela. in order to comply with government regulations.

“Default, MetaMask accesses the blockchain through Infura, which is not available in certain jurisdictions due to legal compliance,” it was announced Thursday in a blog post.

The top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were led by Solana (SOL) in terms of daily lossesas the SOL/USD pair was down nearly 7%.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

