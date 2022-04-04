Bitcoin price goes through the key moment that analysts had foreseen

The price of bitcoin (BTC) has been mostly above $46,000 for eight days. This shows some consolidation in the stock, after rising prominently from $37,700 to a high of nearly $48,000 over the past three weeks.

The stability that the bitcoin price has found above USD 46,000 is just the key moment that several specialists predicted will determine its rise or fall. This was estimated, for example, by CryptoVizArt and Jorge Varela even before reaching this figure.

Both CryptoVizArt and Jorge Varela believe that the price of bitcoin will explode if it manages to break above the current price at which it was consolidated. However, if it pulls back it could start a downtrend for the cryptocurrency.

The price of bitcoin has stabilized in the last eight days after the rally it had a few days ago.

three weeks. Source: CoinGecko / coingecko.com

This same thought is supported by FxPro market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich, who commented today that A breakout of the 200-day moving average is still required to confirm bitcoin’s bullish sentiment. He also mentioned that breaking out of the $45,000-48,000 range could signal the start of a broader trend in the direction of the breakout.

Bitcoin volatility has shrunk during the upswing

Added to them, the TechDev analyst he pointed yesterday that bitcoin’s second 12-hour volatility compression has formed so far in 2022. The first was at the beginning of the year, as shown in the chart below, which concluded with the worst January drop since 2018. However, these two events have a difference between them.

The second bitcoin volatility compression of the year has formed for 12 hours. Source: @TechDev_52 / twitter.com

TechDev highlighted that the current price stability comes at a time when the cryptocurrency is making an upward move. While the previous one was during a downtrend. Therefore, he believes that when this balance is broken, the breakout arrow will point in the direction up or down.

In any case, even if it suffers a small pullback, several specialists maintain their bullish predictions for the price of bitcoin. An example of this is the financial market analyst Carlos Maslatón, who in a talk on cryptocurrencies at the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the UBA where CriptoNoticias was present, said that he believes so as long as it remains above USD 37,500.

For now, the outlook looks good for the near future, according to estimates In his bitcoin bulletin, analyst Willy Woo, who sees a bullish trend for this week. He believes this because he noticed that BTC spot buying is now at similar all-time highs seen in all previous bull markets.

Willy Woo reported that hodlers significantly increased their holdings, while long-term futures markets were flat, slightly increasing demand. For this reason, he considers that the rise will continue in this slow movement.