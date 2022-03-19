Bitcoin price hits highs of $41,700 and Ethereum is close to back to $3,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price saw strong bullish action during the Wall Street session on March 18, in line with predictions that higher levels would be retested.

Bets are positioned for USD 46,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the BTC/USD pair as it advanced $1,650 from daily lows to nearly equal the March 16 high of $41,700.

The move buoyed traders, who began to reinforce their short-term view that levels near the top of Bitcoin’s 2022 trading range were being challenged.

However, for popular trader Pentoshi, this result would not mean that the BTC/USD pair has definitely broken its downtrend.

“The macro headwinds are still too strong, but in the medium term, I think we rallied by exhaustion of sellers ahead of any attempts at new lows or previous lows. So I am leaning higher then lower at end of the second trimester, said to his Twitter followers that day.

As Cointelegraph reported, macroeconomic conditions have become a major issue this week, with multiple predictions of a major drop in major assets including BTC this year.

Analyst Matthew Hyland, for his part, noted that in any case, the previous resistance around $40,000 was increasingly turning into support.

looks like #bitcoin has been using previous resistance ($40.3k) as new support the past few days Let’s see if you continue to rally: pic.twitter.com/PkkVYZ1LCG — Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) March 18, 2022

Previously, Crypto Ed had given a short-term forecast of $43,000 for the BTC/USD pair before a possible new period of consolidation, only followed by a breakout to the upside or downside.

In a later update, it showed the pair breaking out of a “bull flag” formation in place for the past few days.

Ether (ETH), however, was a more interesting focus on the day.

Patience is a virtue, but finally breaking out of that bull flag pic.twitter.com/tCH9kVt7W6 — Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) March 18, 2022

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was hovering around $41,500 with volatility still skyrocketing.

Do we all agree on a summer “altseason”?

On the subject of altcoins, the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap saw mixed movements on March 18.

ETH and Avalanche (AVAX) led the list, each up more than 5% in 24 hours, but in contrast, other tokens were virtually flat.

Thus, the ETH/USD pair once again approached USD 3,000, having advanced 15% in the last week.

The moves reignited talk of an “altseason” emerging, with several commentators advocating a new golden age for altcoins in the coming months.

The popular BTCFuel Twitter account offered the summer as a potential price spike.

2/ To assess when the next #altseason peak will happen, I’ll be looking at charts of #bitcoin, #Ethereum and the dominance of #altcoins of the different past altseasons. By aligning them “correctly” structure-wise, I found this provisional target zone when the peak should happen pic.twitter.com/8H1MyPONiF — BTCfuel (@BTCfuel) March 17, 2022

