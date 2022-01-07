Bitcoin Price in Free Fall! It’s time to buy BTC!

Today, Thursday 6 January 2022, i Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market generally greet the new year with a notable drop, the lowest in the last month, with BTC they lose 7% in just 24 hours and reach a price of about 42 thousand dollars per unit.

But Bitcoins are not the only ones to have collapsed and a similar fate has happened Ethereum and Solana, both collapsed by 12%.

There are many factors that caused this collapse, but most of all the publication of the minutes of the December meeting of the Federal Reserve Board (Fed), which reveals the goal of raising interest rates.

However, according to the major investors of the Bitcoin market, such as Michael Novogratz And Michael Saylor, Although this situation reveals that the cryptocurrency market is still characterized by strong volatility, this does not preclude its long-term success as a store of value.

Also last year i BTC they underwent constant fluctuations, but generally showed a variation during the year a 70% rise of the price.

Furthermore, the Bitcoin market, if you look at private investors, is quite solid and made up of companies such as MicroStrategy who have invested their entire billionaire capital in the world’s most famous cryptocurrency.

To which we must add that, despite the Fed and central banks demonstrate their hostility to cryptocurrencies, also in an attempt to defend traditional currencies from inflation, however, there is an approach of many institutional investors to the world of digital currencies, which according to the major Bitcoin Bulls will really mark the qualitative leap in the markets and the end of volatility.

Basically, Saylor and Novogratz continue theirs investments in BTC, Ethereum and Altcoin, convinced that this downward spike is a characterizing part of this phase of the global cryptocurrency market, but that it does not affect their being a store of value and their successes on the long period.

Rather, for those who follow this line of interpretation, such downward peaks represent a good time to buy cryptocurrencies by paying them to a lower price.

Bitcoin price plummeting after Federal Reserve Board revelations

Let’s start with the market reasons that led to this collapse in the price of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

The first cause was the declaration of the Federal Reserve (Fed), following the publication of the minutes of the December meeting, in which the body announces its intention to reduce the amount of bonds held, reducing the supportive monetary policy.

This will be accompanied by a increase in interest rates, with the yield on securities currently standing at over 1.7% in ten years.

All these measures are now aimed at reducing dollar inflation, which is now skyrocketing also as a result of the pandemic.

What consequence is there for the Bitcoin market if the Fed raises interest rates?

There Federal Reserve Board (Fed), after the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic, it is committed to trying to save the entire global economy from collapse. Among the tools at its disposal is the control of interest rates on loans.

By explaining it in simple terms if a monetary crisis is underway, the Federal Reserve reduces the interest rates on loans, so as to encourage greater liquidity. Like a dog chasing its tail, however, as a result of this policy, inflation rises and so the Fed is forced to raise interest rates again. That is, first the loans are made cheaper to favor them, by reducing the rates and then they are raised to avoid the inflationary crisis.

In this way, the market is practically dried up with consequences also on other sectors, such as i Bitcoin, where there is a reduction in investments.

In fact, the high rates make cryptocurrencies like a small tech company that is unprofitable and therefore unappealing to investors, who prefer to move towards companies with stronger dividends and profits. The crypto sector therefore tends to come under attack when lending rates are higher, as such companies tend to be more focused on growth than profit.

Michael Novogratz predicts strong volatility for cryptocurrencies in the coming weeks

Regarding the situation of January 6, 2022 and the peak decline reached by Bitcoin was also expressed, to the microphones of the CNBC, one of the largest investors in BTC, Michael Novogratz CEO of Galaxy Digital, who claimed not to be frightened by the situation, but that this will lead to extreme volatility of the cryptocurrency in the coming weeks.

Novogratz, in the wake of Saylor, also argues that the Fed’s policy will not stop cryptocurrencies in the long run and that the real turning point will only come when the iinstitutional investors in the market.

Novogratz highlighted how Bitcoin’s uptrend was too massive for their future to be questioned.

Below we propose the forecast for Bitcoin price 2022 result of Marco Montenegro’s analysis:

Kazakhstan also stops Bitcoin mining, advantages and disadvantages of this choice

To play in favor of this collapse of the Bitcoin also the recent decision of Kazakhstan, The course was announced to the world on Wednesday 5 January, which is one of the countries where the activity of mining, to block access to the internet for citizens, due to problems related to energy production, with all the consequences that a choice of this type has on the process of mining cryptocurrencies.

A similar choice aimed precisely at curbing the mining had already been taken by China which introduced a cryptocurrency ban last year.

However, such decisions do not only have negative consequences, because the Chinese ban has also led to a flight of the gods miners to countries, such as the USA, which use a good part of renewable sources for energy supply.

The ban on China has increased the extraction process of states such as Texas and New York, where a third of the energy produced is 100% clean. In fact, another element that is destined to determine the success of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is the reduction of their environmental impact.

Bitcoins require a lot of energy to process transactions and even more to power the mining process. Being able to make the cryptocurrencies entirely sustainable, it would mean that more “green” investors would approach the crypto market, consolidating it even more and causing the prices of individual coins to skyrocket.

The Fed does not scare the Bitcoin Bulls, opposite predictions for the BTC 2022 price

The minutes of the December meeting have done nothing but confirm what is already there Fed he had stated in words earlier, while many analysts are convinced that despite the promises the strategy is difficult to implement.

In this regard Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and CEO of the company Nexo, argues that despite the Fed’s monetary policies, which it considers difficult to implement, however, the price Bitcoin in 2022 will reach 100,000 dollars per unit.

At the opposite Carol Alexander, Finance professor at Sussex University, said BTC is expected to drop to $ 10,000 per unit in 2022, which will be a particularly bad year for Bitcoin and altcoins.