Bitcoin price is not decided on the rise, but this happens with savers

Key facts: For the first time in history, at least 836,000 addresses have 1 or more BTC.

Addresses with balance greater than 0 bitcoin also reached a peak.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) is not finished deciding due to the rebound above $40,000. However, the behavior of the BTC accumulators seems to be very clear. At least, that marks the all-time high for addresses holding 1 or more BTC today.

For the first time in the history of the Bitcoin network, there are more than 836,000 addresses with a balance greater than a full bitcoinrecords from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode show.

The figure is not only a historical top, but it comes after a rebound compared to the middle of last year. At that time, the number of addresses with that balance had dropped below 800,000 for the first time since the beginning of 2020.

An address does not necessarily correspond to an individual person or entity (there may be more than one with control over an address or multiple addresses belonging to the same person).

However, the increase in addresses with at least 1 BTC (about $37,000 at the time of writing) reflects a greater distribution of wealth in the Bitcoin network. Particularly if we consider that addresses with at least 10 or more BTC have decreased in the last two yearswhile those of 1 BTC have reached new highs.

Addresses with at least 1 BTC are at their all-time high. Source: Glassnode.

Everyone accumulates bitcoin according to their possibilities

The accumulation behavior of bitcoins is sustained. Going back to June of last year, we had already reported in CriptoNoticias how this trend had been growing in all strata of BTC holders. Even the smallest accumulators, with less than 1 BTC.

In fact, both the addresses with a balance greater than 0, those that accumulate 0.01 and 0.1 BTC are also at all-time highs. The sample is distributed over about 42 million, almost 10 million and 3.5 million addresses respectively.

In contrast, addresses with thousands of BTC have decreased in the last two years. Even those great whales came to look endangered in 2021, although this year they have rebounded slightly.

In short, all the strata are doing their best to accumulate more BTC each day. As analyst Scott Melker recently commented, that is the trend among millionaires and smaller investors regarding cryptocurrency.