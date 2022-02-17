Bitcoin Price “Likely Starting Next Momentum Up” If $42,000 Holds Support

The cryptocurrency market remains in a state of flux as investors focus again on what steps the US Federal Reserve could take to combat rising inflation and markets falter as the situation in Ukraine remains tense.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin (BTC) price has hovered around the $44,000 support level and traders are hopeful that an inverse head and shoulders chart pattern will lead to a sustained breakout to the upside.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s what a number of market analysts are watching as global troubles, from inflation to war, continue to take their toll on the cryptocurrency market.

On-balance volume shows a bullish reversal

Market analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “IncomeSharks” has provided information on what can happen to Bitcoin based on its On Balance Volume (OBV), which is a momentum indicator that uses volume flow to predict changes in an asset’s price.

BTC/USD OBV 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

The analyst said:

“And people are telling me we haven’t bottomed…This is almost more of a move higher than the last time we went from $30,000 to $60,000. Double bottom, very sharp bullish V-peak. Price action is just noise And people are listening to Twitter too much.”

Bullish if BTC holds $42,000

Analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “CredibleCrypto” offered a similarly bullish opinion on BTC’s current price action, and public the following shorter timeframe chart indicating that Bitcoin has more room to rise.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Twitter

CredibleCrypto said:

“Strong moves higher, shallow pullbacks, continuation. As long as $42,000 holds the wave structure of shorter time frames indicates we are probably starting the next push higher.”

Bitcoin price could go up 25%

One last analysis that also took BTC’s momentum into account was offered by market analyst and Twitter user, Caleb Fransen, who public the chart below which featured the Williams%R oscillator, a momentum indicator that measures overbought and oversold levels.

BTC/USD 1-week chart. Source: Twitter

According to Franken, “when there is a full swing from ‘oversold’ to ‘overbought’, it indicates a momentum hit”, an event that has occurred six times for Bitcoin since January 2020.

Fransen said:

“After the weekly push, the average monthly return is +25%. Williams%R is trying to complete the 4 week push right now. I’ll be very bullish if (big ‘if’) Bitcoin can secure a big weekly close.”

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.999 trillion and the dominance rate of Bitcoin is 42%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

