Bitcoin Price Marked a New All-Time High Against the Euro By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Bitcoin’s price hit a new all-time high against the euro
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break out of its all-time high on October 20, but another record keeps bulls confident of a breakout.
Daily chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView New all-time highs for Bitcoin versus the euro Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD hit $ 64,490 on Bitstamp overnight.
While missing the peak in April by a few hundred dollars, the rise resulted in the highest daily close of Bitcoin ever, at around $ 64,230.
