“Bitcoin Price May Not Take Off” – The Cryptonomist

In a recent interview, the analyst Willy Woo illustrated a decidedly different hypothesis than usual regarding the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s price cycles

According to Woo, the current fourth cycle of Bitcoin could have a different outcome than the previous ones.

Bitcoin cycles are determined by halving. The first halving took place in November 2012, resulting in the end of the first cycle.

The next two cycles, which ended in July 2016 and May 2020 respectively, had a similar behavior.

In both cases, the year after the halving there was a notable bullrun, which ended with a real speculative bubble in the last three months of 2013 and 2017.

Many expect the 2021 bullrun to follow this trend as well, particularly in a similar way to that of 2013 which saw a first bullish phase in the early months of the year, a subsequent correction with lateralization, and a speculative bubble starting in October. .

This led the price of bitcoin to hit a high maximum between November and December, both in 2013 and in 2017, with a subsequent collapse which, however, always left the price above the pre-bubble level.

According to Woo, the fourth cycle, which began in May 2020, could instead have a different outcome.

Even Woo was initially convinced that a new speculative bubble could be triggered at the end of the year, with the direct price at $ 300,000 or even $ 400,000, but later he had already reduced his projection of the top to $ 200,000, saying that it could trigger later. a bearish phase that could have brought the price back to a zone even lower than the current one of $ 50,000.

In his new analysis, however, Woo introduces another scenario, arguing that too many people expect a scenario like the one described above, so much so that it may not come true.

Willy Woo’s new hypothesis is that the price of Bitcoin may not enter a phase characterized by a real speculative “mania” at the end of the year, but rise with less volatility, albeit still with ups and downs.

Bitcoin’s price fluctuates

Woo describes this hypothetical price movement as a “drunken walk”, that is the walk of a drunk who sways but continues, in some ways similar to what the S & P500 does for example.

Woo now advises not to focus attention on this hypothetical ceiling of the current cycle, set at $ 200,000, and not to try to identify the maximum price it could reach during this 2021.

Indeed, although he admits that many investors have bought bitcoin to try to sell it at a higher price, he seems instead to suggest to those who own BTC not to wait for the price to reach the maximum to sell it, almost as if he wanted to simply advise not to sell it, but to keep it in the portfolio as a perpetual asset, or something similar.