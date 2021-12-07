News

Bitcoin price metric hit the ‘oversold’ zone for the 7th time in 8 years

A parameter related to the price of Bitcoin (BTC), which defined BTC “very obvious”At $ 56,000, it is now in rare oversold territory.

In a tweet published on December 6, Philip Swift, creator of the LookIntoBitcoin analytics platform, highlighted potentially bullish signals from Bitcoin’s Advanced NVT Signal

The Advanced NVT falls along with the price of Bitcoin

Advanced NVT calculates whether Bitcoin is overbought or oversold at a given price using market cap and volume on the network.

In late November, when BTC / USD had already fallen to $ 56,000, Swift suggested a recovery was imminent.

Thereafter, the benchmark continued its decline in line with the spot price due to Friday’s liquidation cascade. However, a possible bright side lies in the NVT’s return to the “oversold” zone, which has only happened six times since 2015.

At the moment I see a lot of fear in the market which makes me bullish. Many indicators suggest that we are close to a minimum,” commented.

“The Advanced NVT Signal analyzes the price related to on-chain transactions. It has had such oversold values ​​only a few times in the past, each resulting in a strong rebound. “

Annotated chart of Bitcoin's Advanced NVT Signal
Annotated chart of Bitcoin’s Advanced NVT Signal. Source: Philip Swift / Twitter

However, the strength of this rebound may already be exhausted. In the past few hours, Bitcoin has resumed its consolidation after a 6% gain to $ 51,500 on Bitstamp.

Trader to BTC buyers: wait a week

At the time of writing, the $ 51,000 represents a decisive level as commentators suggest that the price could see further losses in the near future.

Related: Analyst: Bitcoin Could Drive Traders Crazy for Months with $ 53,000 Resistance

Buy between $ 40,000 and $ 45,000. Don’t get trapped, advised trader and analyst Pentoshi to his Twitter followers.

“It is possible that BTC will turn back towards $ 52,000 in the short term, but I believe that by waiting a few days / weeks you will avoid the turmoil. Buy between $ 40,000 and $ 45,000. Don’t get trapped. At the moment I don’t see a good reason to open new longs here. I will wait for a new opportunity to arise. “

As Cointelegraph reported on Monday, there are many reasons to separate price action in the spot market from Bitcoin’s underlying strength.

These include the hash rate at a new all-time high, as well as a general lack of sales. Smaller HODLers, on the other hand, have spent the past few days adding more BTCs to their positions.

It appears that only the whales are protecting their bets, as evidenced by the data on the flows on the exchanges.

