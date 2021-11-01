Bitcoin price of 100 thousand dollars at the beginning of 2022? CoinList forecasts

The inflation rally can push Bitcoin’s price very high. Here’s what CoinList CEO Graham Jenkin thinks

How will the price of Bitcoin move in the last months of the year? And what will be the listing of the queen cryptocurrency at the beginning of 2021? After the achievement of the new ATH, the debate among analysts is increasingly heated.

✅ Know eToro’s social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

Considering the underlying context, characterized by strong growth in global inflation, and in light of the constructive dynamics that have characterized BTC for weeks, optimism can only prevail.

The vast majority of digital asset experts are convinced that the Bitcoin value is intended for grow in the period between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. The forecasts are therefore positive but by how much could the value of the cryptocurrency grow?

According to Graham Jenkin, CEO of CoinList, the Bitcoin price in early 2022 it could be as much as $ 100,000. A target perfectly within the reach of cryptocurrency if we consider what its current price is. Interviewed by CNBC, the manager revealed that the vast majority of users of the platform see Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars even by the end of 2021. His point of view, however, is more cautious and the historical target is set for the beginning of the new year.

Jenkin, in light of his position on CoinList, is “naturally predisposed” to have a positive view on Bitcoin. However, it should not be overlooked that for cryptocurrency companies, volatility is not a problem and the price trend has less impact.

In any case, regardless of when the $ 100,000 target will be reached (end of the year or early 2022) what is important to highlight is that there is great room for growth for the cryptocurrency queen. This margin can be used to implement very deep bullish strategies. However, it is essential to choose an authorized broker to operate.

An example is eToro, the multi-national platform that allows you to trade cryptocurrencies in a complete way. To learn how to invest in Bitcoin with eToro, you can use the free virtual demo account of 100 thousand euros.

Loading... Advertisements

Learn how to invest in Bitcoin with eToro >>> click here to get the free $ 100,000 virtual demo

Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars? The role of inflation

There is a catalyst element that most of all is able to push the price of Bitcoin towards the target of 100 thousand dollars: the inflation rally. According to well-known investor Paul Tudor, if cryptocurrencies are successful nowadays it is because they are highly sought after as a hedge from inflation.

In a recent interview, the manager highlighted that digital assets are winning the race against gold as the most capable asset of hedging from inflation. Tudor then confided that he himself, to protect his savings from the erosion of inflation, would use Bitcoin and not gold.

In short, to see the price of Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars we will only have to wait because, in reality, the road to this goal has already been traced. It will be essential to grasp the right signals to understand when the new ride to another ATH could begin.

On the technical side, it is also important to choose a broker that offers advanced tools to operate. An example could be the eToro Copy Trader thanks to which it is possible to copy the strategies of the best traders. Copy Trading can also be tested in demo mode. To do this, simply follow the button below.

Copy the strategies of the best Bitcoin traders with the eToro Copy Trader >>> click here for the free demo

Not everyone is optimistic about the price of Bitcoin

Since our goal is to offer information that is as balanced as possible, we would like to point out that not all analysts are optimistic about Bitcoin. For example, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon continues to be very skeptical about cryptocurrencies. The manager recently bounced back to the headlines for defining Bitcoin as a totally worthless asset.

Who’s right? Only time can give an answer.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED