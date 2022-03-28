Bitcoin Price Passes $46,500: Bullish Outlook?

A few days before the end of March and after having days of slight fluctuations, the price of bitcoin (BTC) is approaching 47,000 USD.

After being on a long streak above USD 30,000 and not exceeding USD 40,000, The cryptocurrency surprised bitcoiners this Sunday afternoon trading above USD 46,500.

Last Friday, the Country Manager of Bitpanda in Spain, Alejandro Zala, shared with Cointelegraph in Spanish his weekly analysis of the cryptocurrency market according to what happened last week, the time in which Bitcoin and most of the main altcoins began the week on a positive note, bouncing off their respective support levels as the macro picture stabilized.

“Current conditions point to a more bullish outlook in the near term, as investors appear to be less fearful. The crypto fear and greed index went from 26 on Tuesday to 47 on Friday. The market moved from dovish to neutral, slowly moving away from the extreme fear territory of a few weeks ago.” Zala said.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this post do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation.. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.