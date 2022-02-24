Bitcoin price plummets after Russian attack on Ukraine

The cryptocurrency fell below $35,000, after news that Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine. Some economists assure that its price will continue to fall.

Minutes were enough for the cryptocurrency market to react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. On Wednesday night, the price of Bitcoin, the most traded crypto asset, plummeted below $35,000 while several explosions were reported in Kiev.

According to data from Coindesk, the cryptoactive was in free fall due to the actions taken by Russia, which ordered a military operation on Wednesday night.

At 7 a.m. on February 23, Bitcoin was still priced at $39,198, but minutes after the Russian attack was confirmed, the price began to drop to $34,979, losing much of its value.

As reported by Infobae, cryptocurrency operators estimate that this price could “collapse” to $30,000. It is worth saying that Bitcoin has lost almost half of its value compared to November 2021, when each of these digital units was quoted at $67,553.

Bitcoin expert John Roque told Bloomberg on Tuesday that Bitcoin is weakening and is “below its archenemy: gold.”

Gold remains the safest asset in times of crisis like the current one, while Bitcoin is considered a highly speculative asset, which has caused it to lose a lot of value since the end of last year.

Oil and gold, up

In addition to gold, which last night was already rising to more than 1,945.50 an ounce, oil also started to rise. Brent oil, a reference for Europe, reached the $100 per barrela price not seen since 2014 while the WTI, a reference for countries like El Salvador, was still at $97, waiting for the prices with which it opens this Thursday morning.

Gas and other raw materials such as metals and grains also continue to become more expensive, which could exacerbate the inflation that most nations are already experiencing after an economic readjustment derived from the 2020 pandemic.