Bitcoin price prediction: Another analyst is aiming for $ 100,000

The price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) turned back after falling below $ 44,000 in the overnight session. The coin returned to $ 45,000, taking its total market capitalization to over $ 845 billion.

Strong Bitcoin rally calms down

Bitcoin has recently been in a strong bullish rally. The coin managed to climb from under $ 30,000 in late July to over $ 46,000.

This recovery happened due to the general momentum in which risky assets such as Bitcoin and Ether have risen. This was partly due to the general dovish Federal Reserve, which has insisted that the current wave of inflation is temporary. This view was validated this week after data showed that consumer prices fell slightly in July.

Meanwhile, there are early signs that large companies were planning to allocate some of their funds to cryptocurrencies. MicroStrategy, Tesla, MassMutual and SpaceX all kept their holdings in Bitcoin. Further on-chain data shows that large transactions have increased.

Bitcoin’s price was also helped by strong analyst sentiment. Earlier this week, FundStrat’s Thomas Lee reiterated that the coin will likely rise to more than $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

His sentiment was shared by Sylivia Jablonski of Defiance ETFs who also predicted the coin will continue to rise to $ 100,000. He mentioned that more companies are likely to allocate funds to digital currencies. It is also expected that more people will start using cryptocurrencies more frequently.

Just this week, AMC said it will begin accepting Bitcoin later this year and there are still signs that Amazon will eventually decide to accept the currency as payment. You can watch the interview below. However, there are some concerns about cryptocurrency industry regulations.

Bitcoin price prediction

The 4H chart shows that BTC price found a strong resistance at this week’s high of $ 46,758, which was the highest level since May. The coin remains above the 25 and 50 day moving averages. It also moved above the neckline of the double-top pattern.

The price of BTC is also above the important support level at $ 42,568. Therefore, there is a possibility that the currency will continue to rise after the strong rally has taken a break. This price action will likely take place over the weekend or next week. This view will be invalidated if the price drops below $ 42,568.