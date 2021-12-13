Bitcoin: Price predictions are now down

Some have been circulating for a few days bearish forecasts for what concern Bitcoin price.

The bearish scenario

The point is that Bitcoin is now in effect an integrated asset within the financial markets, so its value is also inevitably affected by the entire economy.

Thus, several analysts who hypothesize a bearish scenario for the financial markets think that this could also end up impacting the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin down: Natixis Investment forecasts

A few days ago, for example, Natixis Investment Managers published a report called 2022 Global Institutional Investor Outlook in which it reports the results of a survey of 500 institutional investors who collectively manage more than $ 13 trillion, including pension funds, insurance, and sovereign wealth funds.

The survey covered many asset classes and with regards to cryptocurrencies it revealed that more than half of the institutions surveyed believe there may be a correction in 2022.

Despite this, four out of ten analysts consider cryptocurrencies a legitimate investment option: 28% already invest in cryptocurrencies, while 90% say they will maintain or increase their crypto positions.

However, nine out of ten expect central banks to regulate them, and few see their potential to replace reserves of value (25%) or fiat currencies (28%). About 30% believe cryptocurrencies have the potential to help developing nations.

To be sure, many of the institutions surveyed have stated that they expect a correction on many other asset classes as well, but cryptocurrencies are the ones with the greatest probability to do so.

Bitcoin predictions from Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki

Even the famous author of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, considers one probable strong correction across all markets in 2022.

Indeed, Kiyosaki believes it is on the way a crash followed by a depression.

FED & Biden pushing FAKE INFLATION. Crash and Depression coming. Gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate will crash too. Ready to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate after crash has crashed. Time to get richer after fake inflation crashes. Be aware. Take care. – therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 9, 2021

He claims that the Fed and President Biden are creating “false inflation” and that this will also have negative implications on gold, silver, real estate and Bitcoin.

However, it should be remembered that Kiyosaki has been supporting this hypothesis for some time now and that in the meantime, for example, the American stock indices have registered record after record.

However, these forecasts do not indicate the timing. If on the one hand they indicate the 2022 like the year of the correction, however, they do not specify the time of year in which it could occur, suggesting that it is still possible a climb before the collapse.