Bitcoin price predictions: the impacts on ETH and SOL

A little bit of forecasts about the possible price movements by the end of the year for some of the cryptocurrencies that are making the most of themselves: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

It is possible that the current week is a key point regarding the eventual continuation of the bullrun.

According to PlanB the current scenario would be that of a momentary pause necessary to liquidate the long positions in leverage, after which the bullrun could continue.

Classic

– step 1: liquidate all leveraged longs

– step 2: 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UwHcpj8CjI – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) October 27, 2021

Also the CEO of YIELD App, Tim Frost, argues that this is the key week, particularly as regards the hypothesis that the price of BTC will rise above the fateful level of $ 100,000 by the end of the year, or up to a range included between $ 70,000 and $ 90,000, considered a more realistic outlook, with the $ 100,000 likely coming in the first quarter of next year.

Although there are also those who argue that the price of Bitcoin instead could drop between now and the end of the year, it must be said, however, that it seems to be a minority, while the overall sentiment still looks quite bullish.

Among those who are bearish there are also some analysts who argue that as soon as it is approved another Bitcoin ETF a collapse like the one in December 2017 could be repeated, after the launch of futures contracts at the CME.

The level to keep an eye on would be that of $ 66,000, from which Bitcoin has moved away between yesterday and today.

Will Ethereum Follow Bitcoin?

A somewhat similar speech can also be made for Ethereum, although there are those who affirm that a possible upward movement of ETH it could be higher in percentage compared to that of BTC.

To tell the truth, since May the price fluctuations of ETH have been very similar to those of BTC in proportion, while only in the first four abundant months of the year ETH has significantly outperformed BTC.

Also for Ethereum this week could prove to be fundamental for a possible continuation of the bullrun, and it is possible that it shares the fate of Bitcoin from this point of view.

Solana grows up with NFTs

Also according to Tim Frost, Solana’s price is holding above $ 200 for quite a long time, so much so that there could be doubts that it still has ample room for growth.

Its 41% growth over the past 30 days appears to be largely driven by craze for NFTs, which, however, could end at any moment.

The impact of Bitcoin on other cryptocurrencies

As often happens though the fate of Bitcoin affects the whole crypto market a little, with Ethereum that deviates a little but still following a similar trend.

Any major move in BTC’s price is likely to have a significant impact on the price of almost all other cryptocurrencies as well, so you need to keep an eye on their movements this week to really understand. whether the 2021 bullrun is over or not.